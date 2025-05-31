Kachchh (Gujarat) [India], May 31 (ANI): The Deendayal Port Authority (DPA) of Kandla set a new record by unloading 79,780 tonnes of steam coal from MV KMAX RULER in just 24 hours.

In a post on social media platform X, the DPA said that the record-breaking operation was carried out with the coordinated efforts of vessel agent M/s Genesis Shipping, stevedore M/s Shiv Shipping Services, and importer M/s Gallant Metals.

"Record Reloaded at DPA! In a stellar feat of efficiency, MV KMAX RULER unloaded 79,780 tons of Steam Coal in just 24 hours at Deendayal Port, Kandla -- setting a new benchmark!," the X post of Deendayal Port Authority added.

DPA has set ambitious targets after exceeding its own target of handling 150.16 million tonnes of cargo in the financial year 2024-25.

Speaking to ANI in April this year, DPA Chairperson Sushil Kumar Singh said that the port aims to handle 170 million tonnes of cargo, representing a growth rate of over 10 per cent. This new target is expected to redistribute cargo volumes among other ports.

Kandla is a seaport in India situated in the Kachchh District of Gujarat.

Kandla Port is the gateway port for states like Punjab, Haryana, Jammu, and Kashmir, as well as the rich industrial belt of West and North India.

Kandla Port, located on the Gulf of Kutch on the northwestern coast of India, was constructed in the 1950s after India's independence as the chief seaport serving western India.

According to its website, it is the largest port in India in terms of the volume of cargo handled. Deendayal Port Authority, India's busiest major port in recent years, is gearing up to add substantial cargo handling capacity with private sector participation.

The Union Government is actively working to enhance the capacity of the port. Earlier in the month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for several transformational projects of DPA, worth over Rs 1,100 crore. (ANI)

