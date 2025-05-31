Mumbai, May 31: Former South Africa batter AB de Villiers backed his former IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to lift their maiden title this year after securing their berth for the summit clash with a commanding win over Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1 on Thursday. This year, RCB have been in stellar form and have not lost a single away game so far in the season. They finished the league stage with 19 points to seal the second spot in the points table. AB de Villiers Praises Jasprit Bumrah for Key Role in Mumbai Indians’ IPL 2025 Eliminator Win Over Gujarat Titans, Says ‘The Game Isn’t Over Until He Is Done Bowling’.

Virat Kohli and Phil Salt have been leading the run-scoring for the franchise with 614 and 387 runs respectively. The duo has been supported by middle-order batters including captain Rajat Patidar, Jitesh Sharma and Krunal Pandya.

On the bowling front, Josh Hazlewood is the leading wicket-taker for the side with 21 scalps in 11 games while Krunal Pandya (15 wickets), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (15 wickets) and Yash Dayal (12 wickets) are also contributing in tandem to make them a balanced unit.

"I'm very happy that RCB is in the final. We saw MI winning last night, so it'll be a very good qualifier too, knockout match between Punjab and MI. Looking forward to that one, and whoever deserves it will play RCB in the final, so I'm very much looking forward to the final and hopefully, this will be the year for RCB," De Villiers told reporters in Mumbai. AB de Villiers Plays Cricket With Mumbai’s Wheelchair Team at Islam Gymkhana, Marine Lines (Watch Video).

Punjab Kings will now take on Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday to seal a place for the IPL 2025 final against RCB on June 3 at the same venue. The legendary batter backed Punjab Kings to play the final against RCB but remains sceptical after watching Mumbai Indians' dominance against Gujarat Titans to knock them out of the tournament on Friday.

"I said quite a while ago, about a month ago, that Punjab and RCB will be in the final. MI looked very strong right now, so it looks like the odds are against my call, but it is still cricket. You never know. It is a knockout match. It takes one or two great performances to turn the pressure onto your opposition. So I think it's still going to be Punjab, but I've got a little bit of doubt now in my mind after watching last night's game," he said.

