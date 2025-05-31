Cupertino, May 31: Apple will launch its new smartphone, the iPhone 17 series, in the global market and India around September 2025. The upcoming lineup will include iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Air. The iPhone 16 series offered improved specifications and features over the iPhone 15 series while keeping the same rear design. The iPhone 16 base variant came with a different dual-camera design, and so far, it has been the most-sold smartphone in the world, according to reports.

According to the new reports, not all the smartphones in the iPhone 17 series will use the latest A19 series chipset. Although Apple may introduce various hardware changes, the entry-level iPhone 17 variant will likely come with an A18 chip. This move may not be appreciated by the fans expecting to get the improved A19 chip in the iPhone 16 successor. Reports indicated that Jeff Pu, an Apple analyst, said the base variant would continue with the old chipset instead of the new one.

iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max may reportedly come with the latest A19 Pro chipset, allowing the users to experience enhanced performance over the previous series. The series may include Apple Intelligence, revamped iOS and a new design. The Pro models are expected to have a rectangular camera bump on the rear with the same triangular adjustment.

Reports said that keeping older chips was part of Apple's old strategy. However, once the time runs out, the customers would start feeling that the chip would not perform as expected. Republic World said that with the pace at which artificial intelligence (AI) technology was evolving, the models running on older chipsets would find it difficult to run some advanced features in the future. It said that if Apple continued offering the same chipset in the iPhone 17 base variant, it would need to optimise it for better processing.

iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max will sport the latest A19 Pro chips, and the rumoured iPhone 17 Air will likely come with the A19 chip. More details will be revealed soon during the Apple WWDC25 event starting June 9, 2025.

