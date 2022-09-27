Los Angeles [US], September 27 (ANI/PRNewswire): Deepak Chopra and SEVA.LOVE, a first-of-its-kind platform that is empowering a culture of wellbeing in the metaverse, today announced "ChopraVerse," the metaverse for wellbeing collaboration with Utopia (www.chopraverse.io).

Utopia is a Web3 ecosystem brought together by Alejandro Saez, Maria Bravo, Eva Longoria, and Javier Garcia. Deepak Chopra and Maria Bravo have been collaborating to create positive change in the development, well-being, health and social inclusion of the most vulnerable for over 20 years through the humanitarian Non-Profit organization Global Gift Foundation.

The ChopraVerse initiative is part of Seva.Love's ongoing mission to create a more conscious Web3 community for a peaceful, just, sustainable, healthier and joyful world. The House of Enlightenment, designed by Vera Iconica Architecture, is Deepak Chopra's personal home in the metaverse that was initially designed for the physical world incorporating eastern wisdom design principles and the latest in wellness architecture.

The Metaverse today is mostly about gaming. The ChopraVerse is about creating a world which enhances our wellbeing. A world that will be photorealistic and inhabited by human avatars and AI beings. A world where no one will feel alone - one that offers infinite experiences and possibilities. As part of the initial launch, The ChopraVerse will make the "Deepak Chopra - House of Enlightenment" available for everyone to experience in the metaverse and also enable downloadable blueprints for build in the physical world via NFTs.

"ChopraVerse is creating homes for multidimensional living, nourishing the body, mind, spirit and environment as a unified experience in awareness. It will give everyone an opportunity to generate their own abode for the return to wholeness and healing", says Deepak Chopra, world-renowned pioneer in integrative medicine, NY Times best selling author and co-founder of Seva.Love.

"The Utopia and ChopraVerse collaboration will enable an ecosystem in the digital world for impactful collaborations within the metaverse, where we aim to bring global action to educate the world, connecting philanthropists, embracing brands and businesses using the power of the blockchain to raise awareness on building a more ethical and transparent world, a community of philantropreneur's, spreading kindness fast to where it's needed", says Maria Bravo, co-Founder Utopia and Global Gift Foundation.

Utopia will be the Presenting sponsor of the next Global Gift Gala that will take place in Paris on November 19th. Bringing together the worlds of business, celebrity, and philanthropy the Gala is one of the most important charitable initiatives in the world organized by the philanthropic non-profit organization Global Gift Foundation.

Taking place every year in Paris, Cannes, London, Marbella, Madrid, Dubai and Abu Dhabi, the event will be hosted for the first time also in Tokyo on December 5th.

Utopia, which recently acquired Virtual Voyagers, has carried out more than 230 projects related to the metaverse for major brands such as META and Vodafone, winning more than 20 awards for innovation and creativity. "The opportunity Web3 technology currently presents to creators, developers and businesses is exciting on many levels. Utopia is born from the dream, duty, and vision of achieving a connection between the tangible and virtual world - in which we will live in an ethical, inclusive, and responsible way," says Nino Saez, co-founder and CEO of Utopia.

"The ChopraVerse will transform how we interact and experience wellbeing in the digital and physical world. Our collaboration with Utopia will enable us to experience interoperable metaverse experiences in real-time, 3D virtual worlds that can be experienced synchronously, maintain presence and have a collaborative experience," says Poonacha Machaiah, co-founder and CEO of SEVA.LOVE. "While the NFT world is incredible, it is still evolving, and we saw a gap in the market to build a wellbeing community and make real social impact via the metaverse."

The ChopraVerse roadmap has planned NFT drops which will serve as access tokens to the ChopraVerse in Utopia. Additionally, there will also be a limited number of NFTs that will integrate blueprints and wellbeing design principles, by licensure through the Architect, Vera Iconica Architecture, that can be leveraged to build homes in the physical world. "The House of Enlightenment was designed both to be built in the physical world and to be experienced by many in the digital world as a home that optimizes health and wellbeing in harmony with nature. It is an education and awareness tool that anyone can go into to learn meditation or how your surroundings are impacting your health and behavior and what you can do to elevate your state of being," says Veronica Schreibeis Smith, CEO & Founding Principal, Vera Iconica Architecture.

The ChopraVerse platform has built on its partnership with Deepak Chopra and is collaborating with other global wellbeing experts, products and services within its own metaverse while also integrating with brands and experiences in the Utopia metaverse.

Photos & Video are available to download at the below links:

Video Chopraversehttps://vimeo.com/751500696Photoshttps://www.dropbox.com/sh/tmauyg03tswmnr9/AAALa8l08KV4bmj93ksNeQqpa?dl=0

For more information please visit : www.chopraverse.io

Seva.Love is the metaverse for wellbeing initiative that has been founded by serial technology entrepreneur Pooancha Machaiah and world-renowned pioneer in integrative medicine, personal transformation and NY Times bestselling author Deepak Chopra, MD.

Seva.Love is championing wellbeing and social impact in Web3 by curating leading artists, influencers, wellbeing experts and creating conscious communities. For more information please visit https://www.seva.love/ and follow us at twitter: @sevaislove instagram: @sevaislove discord: https://discord.seva.love/

Utopia Group is a Web3 ecosystem brought together by four founders, Alejandro Saez, Maria Bravo, Eva Longoria, and Javier Garcia - with the mission of disrupting how businesses operate and innovate using the power of blockchain technology.

The Utopia Group's vision is to focus on bridging the gap between the physical and digital worlds. Through Utopia's acquisition of Virtual Voyageurs, the group will offer strategic consulting services, particularly developing metaverse applications an experiences, as well as educational programs and initiatives in the world of Web3.

Utopia will be expanding the use case of Web 3 and blockchain technology to disrupt the company's philanthropic initiatives and increase the impact of the founders' efforts. Our family Global Gift Foundation has projects all over the world they have managed to empower for over 10 years now, projects such as, Casa Angeles, Harmony House Quang Chau Orphanage and building new projects together, a sub kitchen, refugee Camp and a senior living home.

Founded in 2010 in Jackson by Wyoming native and Wellness Architecture pioneer, Veronica Schreibeis Smith, Vera Iconica specializes in Architecture, Interior Design, and Real Estate Development and is known globally for its Wellness Kitchen. For more information please visit https://veraiconica.com/ and follow at instagram: @veraiconicaarchitecture

