PNN

New Delhi [India], April 15: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta officially unveiled the poster of the much-awaited family entertainer Tomchi at her office, marking a special moment ahead of the film's nationwide release. The event saw a beautiful blend of cinema and politics, with key figures from both worlds in attendance.

Also Read | Bihar Home Guard Recruitment 2025: Registration for 15,000 Home Guard Posts Ends on April 16, Apply Online at onlinebhg.bihar.gov.in.

Present at the launch were veteran actors Manoj Bakshi and Narendra Bedi, along with Producer-Director Rajesh Gupta, the creative force behind Tomchi. The film features a stellar cast including Rati Agnihotri, Madhu Saha, Delnaaz Irani, Yashpal Sharma, Upasana Singh, Mahesh Thakur, and others. Written by Aashish Sinha, Tomchi promises an emotional and entertaining experience for all age groups.

Also gracing the event were popular TV actress Ashna Kishore and noted singer Bhagwat Kishore. The film's soulful songs are sung by none other than the iconic and powerful voice of Kailash Kher, adding depth and emotion to the storytelling.

Also Read | 'I Hope She's Ok': BLACKPINK's Jennie Sparks Health Concerns After Her Solo Debut at Coachella 2025 Amid Lip-Syncing Accusations.

Senior BJP leaders, including Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva and Shahnawaz Hussain, praised the film for its heartwarming message and family-friendly theme.

Director Rajesh Gupta shared, "Tomchi is a celebration of innocence, friendship, and doing what's right. It's a film that will make you smile, feel, and leave with a full heart."

Tomchi tells the story of six mischievous children whose lives change after they bond with a lovable dog named Tomchi. When the dog is stolen just as they try to return him to his real owner, they set out on a heartfelt mission to bring him back.

With humor, heart, and a powerful message, Tomchi is set to be a perfect family entertainer. The film releases in theatres across India on May 23, 2025.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)