On April 13, 2024, BLACKPINK's Jennie headlined the Coachella Music Festival as a soloist for the first time. Her bandmate, Lisa, also performed at the mega music festival but at the Sahara stage. Their performance comes two years after BLACKPINK headlined the festival in 2023. Jennie slayed at Coachella 2025! Performing at the Outdoor Theatre, she wowed the crowd with tracks from her debut solo album, "Ruby", including “Starlight,” “F.T.S,” and “Mantra,” among others. BLINKs flooded social media with love and praise for Jennie. However, amid all the hype, her vocals have once again sparked heated discussions online. K-Pop at Coachella 2025: BLACKPINK’s Jennie and Lisa Wow Fans with Their Electrifying Solo Performances; ENHYPEN Gains Praise for Show-Stealing Debut at the Music Festival (Watch Videos).

Jennie’s Vocals at Coachella 2025 Spark Negative Reactions Online

BLACKPINK's Jennie has constantly been targeted for her lazy on-stage persona and lip-syncing. With her Coachella 2025 performance, the 29-year-old K-Pop star has once again left everyone talking. While netizens agreed that her stamina did improve with the recent stage, her performance was still average as netizens accused her of lip-syncing 90% of the time.

On Reddit, a user shared their deep analysis of Jennie's Coachella weekend one stage. They wrote, "As a long-time Blackpink and K-Pop fan who has followed all their Coachella performances and solo work, WTF WAS THAT??? It’s been well known that she struggles with stamina but my god she looked half dead the entire performance. She was out of breath every song and kind of gave up on dancing. There were borderline no vocals. She sang maybe once like every 30 seconds and most of it was things she could yell."

Fans Disappointed With Jennie’s Coachella 2025 Performance

A fan took to X (previously Twitter) and pointed out Jennie's breathing issues during the stage and wrote, "All those hours, days, months, years of training and my girl Jennie is already out of breath? I can hear more of the vocalists in the background than her own voice."

Was Jennie’s Performance That Dull?

All those hours, days, months, years of training and my girl Jennie is already out of breath? I can hear more the vocalists on the background than her own voice pic.twitter.com/bSe0dbbnOC — dannie (@ppiyeolnini) April 14, 2025

FNetizens are wondering how, despite training and sticking to the same routine for years, she still loses stamina so quickly and gets out of breath easily. Many find it unusual and suspect there could be an underlying health issue. ‘She Has Main Character Syndrome’: Fans React to Resurfaced Video of BLACKPINK’s Jennie Talking About ‘Leading’ Amid ‘Lazy Dancing’ Accusations – Watch.

Jennie’s Coachella 2025 Performance Sparks Health Concerns

like 10 minutes have passed and jennie is literally out of breath, I’m seriously wondering if something’s wrong, if she’s having an anxiety attack or something, because she really looks like she’s trying to breathe and the air just won’t come i hope she’s ok — tyla ◡̈ (@bubblyjaeh) April 14, 2025

The Loud Background Clearly Ruins the Experience

Jennie's performance was based on lip syncs and a loud background backtrack..... she is so boring 🥱 #Coachella2025 #JENCHELLA https://t.co/pYH6pgcBut pic.twitter.com/YblR8H1eEN — #LisaApologizeToLiangSen (@vshdvwjwjwi) April 14, 2025

Few Fans Defended Jennie

jennie didnt just perform at coachella she owned the entire stage every step was confidence every look was fire her voice her charisma her presence the literal definition of a global idol pic.twitter.com/b1e9lwStCg — Maryam (@in_m23) April 14, 2025

Lately, Jennie has been a victim of harsh criticism from fans regarding her lack of active stage presence, lip-syncing, and alleged breathing issues. While artists are expected to give their best during live performances, fans also need to understand the toll it takes on them to keep such a large crowd engaged. Especially with K-pop idols, they’re expected not only to sing but also to perform intense choreography, which can be extremely draining. However, what’s more important is to determine whether Jennie genuinely has any issues with her breathing.

