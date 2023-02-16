New Delhi, February 16: Delhi Metro Rail will organise five-day a slogan writing and artwork competition exclusively for its women commuters starting Friday to commemorate International Women's Day which is celebrated every year on March 8. The topic for the slogan writing and artwork competition is "DigitALL: Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality".

The slogan writing competition will be bilingual in nature. The winners will be selected based on their expression of thought, use of language, adherence to the word limit, and relevance to the theme, among others. Delhi: 'Mentally Ill' Man Jumps to Death in Front of Moving Train at Mayur Vihar-1 Metro Station.

"All women commuters of Delhi Metro can participate in this contest through DMRC's website www.delhimetrorail.com. All details pertaining to the competitions are also available on the website," DMRC said. Only online entries will be accepted till February 21, 2023. Also, an online quiz on Twitter will be conducted during the course of these five days. The winner shall be the first person to tweet the correct answer.

"A substantial percentage of Delhi Metro's commuters comprise of women who form an integral part of the system. Delhi Metro has always strived to provide a safe, comfortable and hassle-free journey to all its women Commuters in the form of reserved seats in each coach and a separate ladies' coach," DMRC said. Delhi: Man Commits Suicide by Jumping in Front of Metro Train at Mandi House Metro Station.

The results of the competitions will be announced after February 21, 2023. The selected entries will be facilitated with a certificate of appreciation and suitable prizes.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)