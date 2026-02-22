New Delhi, February 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the full-length Delhi–Meerut Namo Bharat Rapid Rail Transit System corridor along with the new Meerut Metro in February 2026, giving a major push to high-speed regional connectivity in north India. The Delhi–Ghaziabad–Meerut RRTS is now being positioned as India’s fastest urban transit system, drastically reducing travel time between Delhi and Meerut.

The 82 km corridor connects the national capital with key urban hubs in Ghaziabad and Meerut, offering modern coaches, integrated ticketing and high-frequency services for daily commuters across the NCR.

Where Does the Delhi–Meerut RRTS Start?

The Namo Bharat service begins at Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi, which serves as the main origin station of the corridor. From here, trains run through Ghaziabad and onward to Modipuram in Meerut.

Passengers can seamlessly interchange with the Meerut Metro at designated stations in the city section.

Full List of Key Stations

Meerut Section Stations

• Meerut South

• Partapur

• Rithani

• Shatabdi Nagar

• Brahmapuri

• MES Colony

• Daurli

• Meerut Central

• Bhaisali

• Begumpul

• Meerut North

• Modipuram

The Meerut stretch includes both elevated and underground stations, improving city-level urban mobility.

Delhi–Ghaziabad Section Stations

• Sarai Kale Khan

• New Ashok Nagar

• Anand Vihar

• Sahibabad

• Ghaziabad

• Guldhar

• Duhai

• Duhai Depot

• Muradnagar

• Modinagar South

• Modinagar North

• Meerut South

Fare Structure: Ticket Price

The Namo Bharat corridor follows a distance-based fare system designed to benefit daily commuters.

• Standard class fares start at approximately INR 20

• Maximum fares can go up to around INR 150, depending on distance travelled

A single integrated ticket allows passengers to travel on both Namo Bharat and Meerut Metro services, making transfers simple and cost-effective.

Frequency and Timings

The corridor has been designed for high-frequency urban travel:

• Namo Bharat trains: Every 10 minutes

• Meerut Metro: Approximately every 7 minutes on the shared city section

Operating Hours

• Weekdays and Saturdays: 6 am to 10 pm

• Sundays: 8 am to 10 pm

Travel Time: Delhi to Meerut in Under 1 Hour

The full Delhi to Modipuram journey on the 82 km corridor is expected to take around 55 to 58 minutes.

Meanwhile, the approximately 21 km Meerut Metro city stretch can be covered in about 30 minutes.

What This Means for NCR Commuters

With faster travel, modern infrastructure, air-conditioned coaches and seamless interchanges, the Delhi–Meerut Namo Bharat RRTS and Meerut Metro are expected to significantly ease road congestion across the NCR. The corridor is likely to benefit office-goers, students and business travellers who commute daily between Delhi, Ghaziabad and Meerut.

The launch marks a major milestone in India’s push toward high-speed regional rail connectivity and smarter urban transport systems.

