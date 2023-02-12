New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) A "mentally ill" man allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving train at Mayur Vihar-1 metro station in east Delhi on Sunday, police said.

Ajay Laxman Pakhale, a former senior manager at Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL), jumped from the station's platform no. 1, they said.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) did not comment on the incident.

A call was received from the station controller of Mayur Vihar-1 metro station saying that a man had jumped in front of a moving train from platform no. 1, the police said.

The victim was shifted to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital where he was declared brought dead. Later, his father and sister were informed, a senior police officer said.

It was found during the inquiry that the man was "mentally ill" and was undergoing treatment at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, he said.

"During an analysis of CCTV footage, it was found that the man jumped on his own from platform no. 1 at Mayur Vihar-1 metro station at 1:51 pm. Further inquiry is underway and inquest proceedings have been initiated," he added.

Pakhale did his M.Tech from IIT Kanpur and worked with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for four years. After that, he joined GAIL as a senior manager but resigned in November 2022, the police said.

