Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 13: BPTP, one of India's leading real estate developers, is delighted to announce that its flagship Experience Center in Gurugram-conceptualized and designed in collaboration with the globally renowned design firm Space Matrix-has been honored with the 2025-26 International Property Award, a prestigious global recognition for design innovation, customer-centricity, and architectural excellence.

Situated within the iconic Oberoi Hotel, Gurugram, the 5,500-square-foot Experience Center is a reimagined sales environment that offers visitors a multisensory, immersive journey into the world of BPTP. Conceived as more than a physical space, it serves as an emotional and aspirational bridge between the brand and its customers.

The design draws inspiration from the timeless elegance of 17th- and 18th-century French estates-transcending tradition through a modern lens. The result is a seamless fusion of intricate craftsmanship, minimalist luxury, and narrative-driven spatial storytelling. Through this experience, visitors are invited to explore BPTP's commitment to refined living and thoughtful design.

Amaan Chawla, Director, BPTP, commented, "We are deeply honoured to receive this international recognition for the BPTP Experience Centre. This award underscores our unwavering commitment to innovation and creating elevated customer experiences. The Experience Centre was envisioned as a tangible expression of our brand's ethos, and we are grateful to our design partners at Space Matrix for helping bring this vision to life with such creativity and precision."

Akshay Lakhanpal, CEO - India, Space Matrix, added, "At Space Matrix, we believe that truly exceptional design is not just about aesthetics-it's about creating meaningful experiences. The BPTP Experience Centre exemplifies this philosophy. It's a space that tells a story, evokes emotion, and elevates the customer journey. We are proud to have partnered with BPTP on this visionary project and are honoured that our collaborative efforts have been recognised at an international stage."

This accolade reinforces BPTP's unwavering focus on delivering not just buildings, but immersive environments that inspire and connect. The Experience Center stands as a symbol of this philosophy-where design, storytelling, and customer engagement come together to elevate real estate into an experience.

BPTP is one of India's most trusted real estate developers, known for its visionary and customer-first approach. With over 50 million sq. ft. delivered across Delhi-NCR, BPTP is shaping the future of urban living through intelligently designed residential and commercial communities. Transparency, innovation, and excellence continue to define its journey.

Founded in 2001, Space Matrix is a global design consultancy that creates transformative workplaces through strategic design thinking. With a presence in over 100 cities and offices across Asia, the Middle East, and the United States, the firm has been ranked #2 in Interior Design Magazine's International Design Giants 2024. Its 600+ professionals are united by a passion for crafting spaces that amplify culture, foster innovation, and drive business impact.

