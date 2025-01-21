VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 21: Marking a momentous achievement in Indian agriculture Dr. R.G Agarwal, Chairman Emeritus, of Dhanuka Agritech Limited, has been honoured with the prestigious IPS Best Corporate Award 2024, at the inaugural ceremony of the National Conference on Emerging Issues and Sustainable Strategies in Plant Health Management: A Global Perspective, organised by Indian Phytopathological Society (IPS) in collaboration with ICAR-Central Citrus Research, Institute held in Nagpur, Maharashtra.

The award was presented by Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Government of India, in recognition of Dhanuka Agritech's outstanding contributions in advancing sustainable agricultural practices demonstrated through initiatives like nationwide farmers' awareness campaigns, its collaboration with ICAR, the launch of innovative products, and its commitment to farmer empowerment and other initiatives aimed at educating farmers about modern agricultural technologies.

Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Government of India, addressed the attendees and suggested, "Farmers, especially in citrus-growing regions are facing significant challenges. I urge the scientific community to introduce new technologies to boost productivity. The potential of drones, particularly in pesticide spraying, is transformative. The need for new tech is essential for enhancing productivity, and I strongly believe public-private partnerships will drive sustainable growth which will help both farmers and the economy. I would also like to congratulate organisers for hosting such an impactful conference that brings us closer to the solutions we desperately need."

In response to receiving the award, Dr. R.G Agarwal, Chairman Emeritus, Dhanuka Agritech Limited, said, "We would like to thank IPS for acknowledging and valuing our efforts in the agri-input industry. It is an honour to receive this prestigious award, reflecting our unwavering dedication to the growth and prosperity of Indian agriculture. This recognition inspires us to continue driving sustainable and innovative solutions that empower our farmers. We also want to highlight the challenges of unfair pricing for farmers' produce and the worrying prevalence of spurious pesticides in the market, which endanger both crops and farmers. We are guided by our motto, 'India ka Pranam Har Kisan ke Naam,' we remain true to our values of serving every farmer and contributing to a greener, more prosperous future for India."

At the event, Dr. Himanshu Pathak, DG of ICAR, was honoured with the prestigious Dr. S.P. Raychaudhuri Award, who highlighted agriculture's vital role as a livelihood for nearly 50% of India's population. He called for sustainable, eco-friendly farming practices and stressed the need for stronger quality control in biopesticides, highlighting agriculture as the cornerstone of India's development.

Over the past years, Dhanuka Agritech Limited has achieved remarkable milestones, from launching innovative products aimed at sustainable agriculture to addressing critical issues like water conservation and soil health. The company's global expansion highlights its resolution to empower farmers and promote modern farming practices across India. With over 40 years of dedication under the leadership of Dr. R.G Agarwal, Dhanuka Agritech remains devoted to its mission to drive agricultural progress and support Indian farmers for a sustainable future.

