Pawan Khera Gets Relief As Supreme Court Grants Him Anticipatory Bail in Defamation Case Filed by Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma

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The Supreme Court of India on Friday, May 1, granted anticipatory bail to Pawan Khera in connection with a criminal defamation and forgery case filed by Assam Police. The case was based on a complaint by Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, wife of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

A bench comprising Justice JK Maheshwari and Justice Atul Chandurkar delivered the order after the Gauhati High Court had earlier rejected Khera’s anticipatory bail plea. Pawan Khera Moves Supreme Court Against Gauhati High Court Order Denying Anticipatory Bail in FIR by Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Wife.

Supreme Court Grants Anticipatory Bail to Pawan Khera in Defamation Case

Granting relief, the court highlighted the importance of individual rights under the Constitution. It observed that allegations and counter-allegations had been made by both sides. “At this stage, we are cognisant of the fact that the personal liberty of an individual enshrined under Article 21 of the Constitution of India cannot be put to jeopardy lightly,” the court said.

The court directed that Khera be released on bail in the event of his arrest, subject to conditions set by the investigating officer. He has been asked to cooperate with the investigation, appear before police when required, and refrain from influencing witnesses or tampering with evidence. The court also directed that he must not leave the country without prior permission. Pawan Khera Denied Anticipatory Bail by Gauhati High Court Over Remarks Against Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Wife Riniki Sarma.

Additionally, the trial court has been given liberty to impose further conditions if necessary during the proceedings.

During the hearing, Khera’s counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi argued that the case did not warrant custodial interrogation. “Why is it necessary to humiliate through custodial interrogation?” he said, describing the matter as one of defamation. He termed the case “unprecedented” and criticised statements made by the complainant’s husband.

The case stems from allegations made by Khera that Riniki Bhuyan Sarma held multiple foreign passports and had financial interests abroad. These claims, made during a press conference ahead of elections in Assam, triggered a political controversy.

Dismissing the allegations, Himanta Biswa Sarma described them as “malicious, fabricated, and politically motivated,” and stated that both he and his wife would pursue legal action.

The Supreme Court had reserved its judgment last week before delivering its order granting anticipatory bail, offering interim relief to Khera while the investigation continues.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 01, 2026 12:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).