Business News | Dhruv Consultancy Services Secures Rs 2.83 Cr NHAI Contract for Independent Engineer Services in Punjab

PNN

New Delhi [India], May 5: Dhruv Consultancy Services Limited. (DCSL)(BSE - 541302 | NSE - DHRUV), one of India's established infrastructure consultancy firms, is pleased to announce that it has received the Letter of Acceptance (LOA) from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in association with M/s. Designilla Private Limited for providing Independent Engineer Services.

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The project pertains to the four-laning of the Kurali-Kiratpur section of NH-21 (New NH-205) from Km 28.600 to Km 71.500 in the state of Punjab. The contract has been awarded at a value of ₹2.83 Cr (excluding GST).

Project Overview Under this mandate, the company will act as the Independent Engineer, overseeing the operation and maintenance phase of the project, supporting efficient project management throughout the period. The total project duration is 36 months.

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This project marks another important addition to the company's growing Independent Engineer services portfolio and strengthens its positioning in long-term infrastructure monitoring and asset management assignments. It deepens its relationship with NHAI and supports its strategy to expand presence across high-value infrastructure segments.

Commenting on the development, Mrs. Tanvi Dandawate Auti, Managing Director, stated, "We are pleased to secure this Independent Engineer assignment from NHAI in association with Designilla Private Limited. This project marks another step forward in strengthening our capabilities in the operation and maintenance phase consultancy services.

Our focus will be on ensuring stringent monitoring, adherence to quality standards, and efficient execution throughout the project lifecycle. We remain committed to delivering excellence and supporting sustainable infrastructure development."

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