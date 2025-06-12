PRNewswire

Singapore, June 12: DIGI, a global leader in retail solutions, showcased COMBO, a pioneering zero waste bulk system newly introduced to Asia, alongside a comprehensive range of sustainable retail technologies at the second edition of NRF APAC, held at Marina Bay Sands.

Also Read | Is Alia Bhatt Now Alia Kapoor? Netizens REACT As Actress' Cannes 2025 YouTube Vlog Gives Major Hint About Possible Name Change Following Marriage With Ranbir Kapoor.

Revolutionizing Bulk Shopping for Sustainability and Convenience

Building on its successful debut at EuroCIS 2025 in Dusseldorf, Germany, COMBO captivated attendees at the three-day NRF APAC event with its innovative integration of REVO, a bulk bag dispenser, and the DRS-1000 reverse weighing scale. The DRS-1000 is the world's first OIML-approved reverse weighing system for trade, which removes the need for shoppers to tare their containers and streamlines weighing through automatic product call-up, reducing errors. Each REVO bulk bag replaces the equivalent of 40 standard packages, enabling retailers to significantly reduce packaging waste while protecting products from cross-contamination, humidity, and oxidation.

Also Read | Air India Plane Crash: Air India's London-Bound Flight AI171 Carrying Over 200 Passengers Crashes Near Ahmedabad Airport, Airline Shares Update (Watch Videos).

Equipping Retailers for a Sustainable Future

"Retailers often lack the right tools to advance their green missions. As a leader in retail innovation, we are continuously refining our solutions to empower them in achieving their sustainability goals." said Masayasu Takashima, Managing Director of DIGI Singapore.

DIGI's commitment to sustainability was further demonstrated through its diverse portfolio showcased at NRF APAC, designed to boost operational efficiency while promoting environmental responsibility.

Other sustainable innovations featured included:

- LX-5600: The world's first tray sealer that extends food freshness, reducing in-store food waste.

- DRV-100: A PET bottle reverse vending machine that preserves plastic quality for recycling.

- SM-6000 AI: An AI-powered self-service scale equipped with fraud prevention features.

- InfoTag: Durable electronic shelf labels with a lifespan of up to 10 years.

- Enchant Digital Poster: 28.5'' energy-efficient, full-color digital signage solution.

DIGI's participation at NRF APAC 2025 reinforces its leadership in driving retail innovation and sustainability across the Asia-Pacific region, aligning with the event's focus on green technologies and future-ready retail solutions. DIGI will continue its commitment to sustainable innovation by participating in the inaugural NRF Retail's Big Show Europe in September.

About DIGI

At DIGI Group, we are committed to developing innovative products and services that prioritize environmental sustainability and contribute to a greener future. Our efforts focus on three core themes: circular economy, zero waste, and water safety -- ensuring access to safe and reliable water for all. We believe that responsible product and service creation lies at the heart of our mission and will shape a better tomorrow for generations to come. Learn more: https://www.digisystem.com/sg/

Press contact: Kai Lim - kx.lim@sg.digi.inc

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)