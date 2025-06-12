It was a moment of pride for Alia Bhatt as she made her Cannes debut at the 78th edition of the Film Festival on May 23, 2025, held at the French Riviera. The Bollywood actress attended the prestigious event as a brand ambassador for L'Oreal. Alia recently took to her YouTube channel to share a vlog of herself getting ready for the big occasion. After the video went online, eagle-eyed fans noticed that the hotel she stayed at addressed her as Alia Kapoor instead of Alia Bhatt, sparking speculation that she may have officially changed her name. ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ Season 2: Did Alia Bhatt Change Her Name After Marrying Ranbir Kapoor? Here’s What the ‘Jigra’ Actress Said! (Watch Video).

Did Alia Bhatt Change Her Last Name?

In her latest vlog on YouTube titled 'What My 2 Days at Cannes Looked Like', Alia Bhatt could be seen getting ready for her stunning appearance at the Cannes 2025. At one point in the video, the actress can be seen getting dressed and having her makeup done by her team. In the background, a small detail caught fans’ attention — the hotel addressed her as 'Alia Kapoor'. This detail, displayed on an LCD screen, has led to speculation about whether the actress has officially adopted her husband Ranbir Kapoor's surname.

Check Out Alia Bhatt’s Latest Cannes 2025 Vlog Below:

Netizens React to Alia Bhatt’s Possible Second Name Change

Soon after the video surfaced online, netizens noticed the change and began speculating that the Raazi actress has legally changed her name to Alia Kapoor. Under a Reddit post about the update, a netizen wrote, "Must’ve taken her husband’s name and kept Bhatt for her public facing career since she is widely known by that surname." Another user commented, "She confessed in some interview or video that she has legally changed her surname to Kapoor to feel included during family trips." Cannes 2025: Alia Bhatt Says ‘Hello, Cannes!’ As She Turns Heads in Floral Gown on Her Red Carpet Debut (See Post).

Alia Bhatt’s Latest YT Vlog Sparks Speculations on Reddit

Netizens Speculate Whether Alia Bhatt Has Changed Her Surname

On the work front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Vasan Bala's Jigra alongside Vedang Raina in 2024. She is currently busy shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film Love and War, co-starring her husband Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

