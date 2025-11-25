PNN

New Delhi [India], November 25: For over a decade, SheThePeople's Digital Women Awards have been one of India's most respected platforms showcasing women-led innovation. The summit has grown into a powerful gathering of founders, creators, policymakers and changemakers, women who are building new markets, solving real problems and shaping the nation's economic trajectory. Its 2025 edition continues that legacy with stronger partnerships, deeper conversations and a firm focus on the new wave of innovation being led by women across India.

Presented by IDFC FIRST Bank, and hosted in partnership with the Government of Telangana, and supported by the Government of India's AI Impact Mission, the Digital Women Awards & Summit 2025 will take place on 29 November 2025 at The Westin, Mindspace, Hyderabad. As the only women-centric initiative aligned with the AI Impact Mission, it sits at the intersection of entrepreneurship, technology and inclusion.

A Platform Built On Purpose and Persistence

Now in its 11th year, the Digital Women Awards remain India's most committed, long-running effort to recognise and amplify women entrepreneurs. With 170,000+ applications and 750 speakers over the years, the initiative has consistently demonstrated that women are not the fringe of India's growth story, they are the centre of it.

As Shaili Chopra, Founder of SheThePeople and Gytree and Titan on Zee TV's Ideabaaz, puts it, "Women entrepreneurs are not the side story. They are the growth story. The Digital Women Awards were built so their journeys don't remain invisible but instead become a national force."

This is not a one-day event but a year-round ecosystem driven by storytelling, community, access and advocacy. "Through SheThePeople, Gytree and now Ideabaaz, I meet women rewriting India's economic script every day," Shaili adds. "Our role is to give them the stage, the spotlight and the sisterhood, they take care of the scale."

2025 Speakers: Voices Building India's Future

This year's summit brings together industry leaders and trailblazers driving change in technology, entrepreneurship and culture. Featured speakers include: Shri Jayesh Ranjan, Special Secretary, Government of Telangana. Pratik Gandhi, Actor & Ambassador, Ideabaaz, Raj Nayak House of Cheer, CRO of Bombay Stock Exchange Kamala K, Krishna Priya, Founder, Stratbuzz AI, Meghna Khanna of The Bindi Project, Comic Jeeya Sethi and Haripriya Bains etc

These sessions will explore AI-led growth, women in emerging tech, the rise of India's women's economy, midlife health innovation, sustainable consumer brands, and the creator-led digital landscape. A dedicated track on Women & AI reflects the initiative's national significance. Topics include AI for climate, agriculture, women's health, ethical AI, creator tools and AI-driven markets for India's next billion users.

Why This Initiative Matters

Millions of women in India launch businesses without capital, networks or visibility. The Digital Women Awards were created to correct this imbalance. Supported by national and state partners, the initiative ensures that women-led innovation becomes discoverable, fundable and future-ready. It connects women entrepreneurs to policymakers, investors, corporates, media and each other, building a sisterhood that sustains long after the summit ends.

A Decade Forward

With over 500 women founders expected, a marketplace of women-led brands and insight-driven conversations across sectors, the SheThePeople Digital Women Awards & Summit 2025 stands as India's most influential gathering for women in entrepreneurship.

Break old ceilings. Build new tables. And put women at the centre of India's next big leap

