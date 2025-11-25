UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Manchester City will be looking to return to winning ways when they take on Bayern Leverkusen in the UEFA Champions League this evening. Pep Guardiola’s City lose out to Newcastle United at the weekend which dropped them to the third spot in the EPL table. In Europe, they have three of their four games and drew the other to climb to the fifth spot. Opponents Bayer Leverkusen has a solitary win so far in the campaign and this is a crucial tie for them as they look to keep their hopes alive of making it to the next round. PSG Defender Achraf Hakimi Reflects on Winning African Footballer of the Year Award, Says ‘Proud Moment for Me’.

Manchester City continue to be without the services of Rodri and Mateo Kovacic for this game. Phil Foden and Tijjani Reijnders as the attacking midfielders will work closely with Erling Haaland and come up with the goals. Jeremy Doku and Savinho will use their pace to create chances out wide for the hosts. Nico Gonzalez will feature as the central defensive midfielder.

Lucas Vazquez, Alejandro Grimaldo, Ezequiel Fernandez, and Axel Tape are ruled out for Bayer Leverkusen with injuries. Aleix Garcia and Ibrahim Maza will form the double pivot in central midfield with Arthur and Jeanuel Belocian as the wingbacks. Christian Kofane will be the target man upfront with Ernest Poku and Claudio Echeverri as the attacking midfielders.

Manchester City vs Bayer Leverkusen UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Match Details

Match Manchester City vs Bayer Leverkusen Date Wednesday, November 26 Time 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 1 (Live Telecast), Sony Liv (Live Streaming)

When is Manchester City vs Bayer Leverkusen, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Manchester City will look to earn important three points when they take on Bayer Leverkusen in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 on Wednesday, November 26. The Manchester City vs Bayer Leverkusen UCL 2025-26 match is set to be played at Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England and will start at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Cristiano Ronaldo's Bicycle Kick Highlight of Al-Nassr's Ninth Straight Win in Saudi Pro League 2025-26.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester City vs Bayer Leverkusen, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Champions League 2025–26 season. Fans in India can watch Manchester City vs Bayer Leverkusen live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 1 SD and HD TV channels. For the Manchester City vs Bayer Leverkusen online viewing option, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Manchester City vs Bayer Leverkusen UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide UEFA Champions League 2025–26 live streaming. Fans in India will be able to watch Manchester City vs Bayer Leverkusen, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Manchester City at home should dominate the game and secure a routine 2-0 win in this tie.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Broadcasters ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 25, 2025 05:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).