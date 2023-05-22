Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 22 (ANI/PNN): DJ Toyota, a leading dealership of Toyota in Ahmedabad, celebrated a significant milestone by delivering its 1,000th vehicle on Thursday. The dealership held a grand event on Thursday to commemorate the achievement and express gratitude to its customers.

DJ Toyota embarked on its journey on August 19, 2022, and touched the landmark of 500 car deliveries on January 22. Impressively, it took less than four months to double that number and achieve the remarkable 1,000-delivery mark on May 19.

Raj Joisar, Dealer Principal of DJ Toyota, commented, "We are thrilled to achieve the landmark of 1,000 automobile deliveries in just nine months. We are thankful to our customers for their trust which has played a pivotal role in us achieving this important milestone. At DJ Toyota, our first priority is customer satisfaction, and we are committed to delivering on our promise. We look forward to the support of our customers to achieve many more such milestones in the future."

To celebrate the momentous occasion, DJ Toyota invited all 1,000 customers to the special event held at The Capitol at Club O7. A kids' zone was set up where children engaged in a variety of games and fun activities.

The highlight of the evening was the live concert by singing sensation Ishani Dave, who has given numerous Gujarati hits and developed a strong fan following all over the world. The guests thoroughly enjoyed her performance, making the evening even more memorable. The evening culminated with a lavish dinner.

DJ Toyota not only delivers an excellent buying experience of owning a Toyota automobile to customers but also ensures an efficient service experience by integrating sales with service in a single and convenient location.

