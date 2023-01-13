New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI/SRV): Talking about the issue without addressing the solution is pointless. This quote was given by Betty Williams, and Dr Surabhi Solanki is a real-life illustration of this saying. Many people have been influenced by her strategy to find an easy technical solution. She started a YouTube channel specifically for educating women about social taboos, pregnancy, reproductive health, and appropriate sexual behaviour. Her channel has seen phenomenal growth from 2020 to the present.

She was able to monetise her YouTube channel within the first two months, and after only nine months of video production, she surpassed 100,000 subscribers. She actively combats the stereotypes and discrimination that surround how women experience reproduction and responds to viewers' questions about reproductive health. As a result, she has gained close to 500,000 followers and more than 20 million views.

Her tremendous growth is largely attributed to her ability to clearly and concisely explain complex practices and procedures. Her videos, which educate women about their bodies and the social norms surrounding sexual appropriation, have received about 15 million combined views. She frequently addresses issues where society turns a blind eye and puts women in a position where they are unable to speak up or ask questions, which is likely why she has such a large following.

She contends that in the modern era, where the line separating these two occurrences is frequently blurred and recreated by the influence of social media, being aware and being informed are two distinct requirements. Because of the strong interdicted influence and moral policing that exists in our society, young adults and newlyweds in particular need to be aware of the dos and don'ts when it comes to pregnancy and women's reproductive health. In this case, it's critical to focus on the causes and events rather than overemphasizing on what's right or wrong. Unfortunately, neither is very common in the social environment we live in today.

Dr Surabhi became aware of the impact she was having when numerous married and unmarried young women asked her in the Instagram DMs for advice on safe sexual behaviour, pre, and post-sex safety. To quote the numbers, she would receive between 500 and 700 DM per day during the first and second waves of COVID in 2020 and 21.

She feels compelled to address the issue of the establishment of birth control centres after many years of working in this field. Her videos highlight the ethical and practical issues with social and political systems that, in some ways, limit women's control over their bodies. While she emphasizes the importance of birth control laws and facilities in all regions of the country, especially in rural and village settings.

Dr Surabhi Solanki credits her father, Honourable Justice Prafulla C. Pant, a former Supreme Court of India justice who instilled in her the values of honesty and sincerity, for her success. She places a lot of emphasis on the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita's teachings. With these values and her distinct voice, she aspires to inspire and continue to succeed in the field of making the world a safer place for women and their journey through life.

