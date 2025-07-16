VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 16: Dosti Realty, a well-established name in Mumbai's real estate landscape, has announced the 13th edition of its flagship campaign -- Dosti Friendship Month. What began as a limited-time promotion has grown into an annual tradition that celebrates the enduring relationship between Dosti Realty and its homebuyers.

While many buyers typically wait for Diwali or Dussehra to unlock offers, Dosti Realty has consistently turned the July to September window into a Shubh Avsar of its own, offering unbeatable deals, exclusive benefits, and attractive pricing across its portfolio.

The 2025 edition features a diverse mix of well-connected residential projects across Mumbai and Thane, paired with spot-booking advantages, festive incentives, and flexible payment plans. It is a compelling reason for homebuyers and investors to act now, without having to wait for the year-end rush. These offers are tailored to make homeownership easier and more rewarding.

Key Highlights of projects under the Shubh Avsar - Dosti Friendship Month campaign include:-

Dosti Eastern Bay, Wadala:

Dosti Eastern Bay brings together iconic architecture, soaring high-rises, and a 2.7-acre open-to-sky multi-level podium. With panoramic city and Eastern seaboard views and excellent connectivity, it stands as one of Mumbai's finest residential developments. Occupancy Certificates have been obtained for three wings, while those for the remaining two are expected shortly. Choose from premium 2, 3, and 4 bed residences - now available at ₹2.83 crore+, with festive benefits including zero GST and no SDR.

Dosti Mezzo 22, Sion:

Spacious living in the heart of central Mumbai is the highlight of Dosti Mezzo 22 which offers the convenience of city life with elevated comfort. The project features well-designed 2 and 3 BHK homes starting from ₹2.85 crore+, along with zero SDR and no floor rise charges.

Dosti West County, Thane W (Balkum):

Spread across 105 acres, Dosti West County offers expansive open spaces, a full suite of lifestyle amenities, retail zones, and top-tier brand partnerships--including Badminton Pros by Saina Nehwal, the Saurav Ghosal Squash Academy, and Suresh Wadkar's Ajivasan Music Academy. The campus also features EuroSchool, making it ideal for growing families.

Just a minute from ISKCON Temple, Namo Grand Central Park, and the upcoming Balkum metro station, the location brings unmatched daily convenience.

Spacious 2 and 3 BHK homes start at ₹1.35 crore+, with a limited-period pay 2% to book offer and potential savings of up to ₹6.5 lakh valid only during Dosti Friendship month.

Dosti Willow, Thane W (Balkum):

Dosti Willow is perfect for those who desire expansive living spaces in a vibrant and connected community. These apartments are fully air-conditioned and feature premium finishes. As part of the Friendship Month specials, homes start at ₹1.75 crore with savings of up to ₹7.5 lakh--and you can book with just 2% upfront.

Dosti Eden, Thane W (Brahmand):

Tucked in the heart of Brahmand, Dosti Eden offers spacious 3 BHK homes with serene green views--perfect for those who seek peace amid a lively neighbourhood. With prices starting from ₹2.01 crore+, and a low 2% booking offer, owning your dream home is now easier than ever.

Dosti Greater Thane, Kalher:

Designed for those who value the ease of township life, Dosti Greater Thane offers well-planned homes within a 125-acre development. It brings together everything a growing family needs--over 1 lakh sq. ft. of clubhouse space, expansive outdoor amenities, high street retail, a temple, Dosti Foundation School, and premier sports tie-ups including the Gary Kirsten Cricket Academy, Michael Phelps Swimming Academy, and Padukone School of Badminton.

Thoughtfully priced for first-time buyers and young families, 1 BHKs start at ₹40.60 lakh+ and 2 BHKs at ₹54.85 lakh+, with limited-time savings of up to ₹75,000.

Dosti Planet North, Shil-Thane:

A landmark project in the Shil Thane region, Dosti Planet North caters to future-focused buyers in one of Thane's fastest-growing corridors. As part of the Dosti Friendship Month celebrations, 2 BHK residences are available at a special price of ₹66.94 lakh- --with zero GST and no SDR for a limited time.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Anuj Goradia, Director of Dosti Realty said, "While many wait for Diwali or Dussehra to buy a home, Dosti Friendship Month has quietly become a tradition of its own -- one that has helped thousands of families take that life-changing step over the past 12 years. This isn't just a campaign. For customers, it's a Shubh Avsar in the true sense -- a timely opportunity where trust meets value. With unmatched pricing, early mover perks, and thoughtfully located projects, the 13th edition once again gives buyers and investors a reason to stop waiting and start living their dream."

After 12 successful seasons and thousands of happy homeowners, Dosti Friendship Month continues to stand for what truly matters: trust, value, and the right time. Whether you're buying your first home or your next one, this is the moment you've been waiting for.

About Dosti Realty

For over four decades, Dosti Realty has been a symbol of trust and excellence in the real estate sector. With a legacy rooted in understanding the evolving needs of our customers, we have transformed not just pin codes but lives--building enduring communities that nurture relationships and growth. We have successfully delivered over 13 million sq. ft. across more than 135 properties. We take pride in shaping over 21,300 residences into homes where families thrive together.

At Dosti Realty, understanding is the cornerstone of our ethos, 'Friends for Life.' This philosophy has been refined through years of listening, learning, and innovating to meet the aspirations of homebuyers. From timeless architecture and thoughtfully designed spaces to consistent construction updates and exceptional post-possession support, we make every step of the home-buying journey seamless and rewarding. More than just buildings, we create spaces that foster connection, harmony, and a profound sense of belonging.

Our commitment to excellence and innovation drives us to shape the future with over 21 million sq. ft. of developments planned across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Pune. These include thoughtfully designed residences, educational institutions, commercial hubs, retail spaces and IT parks--each crafted to inspire comfort and connection. Grounded in values like trust, transparency, quality and timely delivery, Dosti Realty remains dedicated to building brighter futures and nurturing communities for generations to come.

For more details log on to: https://dostirealty.com/

