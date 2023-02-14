Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival is all set to host its annual award ceremony to pay tribute to the stalwarts of the Entertainment and Film Industry in India. Along with esteemed Associate Partner GM Modular, the occasion on the 20th of February will celebrate the rich heritage of Indian cinema in commemoration of the legacy of Dadasaheb Phalke Ji.

GM is one of the largest home electrical companies in India and is known for creating some revolutionary innovative products like switches, Led light, fans, home automation, switchgear, wires, cables and pipes. GM's manufacturing facility is spread across 2.5 lakh square feet with most efficient and high-grade machinery that produces the finest quality GM products. Through constant innovation, GM has become the market leader in switches and all home electrical accessories and has touched millions of hearts across the world.

GM's vision is to simplify lives of people across the globe with cutting-edge innovation and home electrical products.

Jayanth Jain (MD & CEO), GM Modular Pvt. Ltd. stated GM is overjoyed to be affiliated with the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival, India's most prestigious recognition in the world of cinema. The film industry is one of the largest and most popular in the country. For decades, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award has acknowledged and celebrated extraordinary talents. GM is honoured and inspired to be a part of this prestigious accolade, and feels elated to extend its humble support to the world of art and cinema.

Just like DPIFF, GM is also driven by unshakeable principles and a vision for excellence. The core values of both organisations are based on the cultivation of refined sensibilities that elevate India through art and technology alike. DPIFF 2023 has endeavoured to embark on a journey through the annals of the silver screen, aiming to highlight the theme of Cinematic Tourism. The prestigious platform plans to honour the diversity of India with an evening of revelry that will feature cultural splendour from all corners of the nation, while saluting the spectacular storytellers of the land. The ceremony will be attended by governors, ministers, celebrities and other important dignitaries.

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards is India's only independent international film festival, and it is on a mission to toast the work of aspiring, young, independent, and professional filmmakers. DPIFF aims to felicitate those artists of the film fraternity who have put in their hard work and have shown true promise, along with the dedication to excel.

The mission, as always, is to cultivate and promote the art and science of film through education and cross-cultural awareness. The team believes that the medium of cinema as well as TV series are art forms that hold the power to bridge cultures and illuminate the universality of the human experience.

For more information on Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023, you may visit www.dpiff.in.

