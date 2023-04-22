New Delhi [India], April 22 (ANI): The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) received the Prime Minister's Award for Excellence in Public Administration, 2022, in the category called 'Innovation-Central' for its successful implementation of the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan.

The award was conferred by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 16th Civil Services Day Celebration held here on Friday.

On the occasion, Prime Minister Modi appreciated the efforts made under PM GatiShakti and further set the vision ahead for all line ministries, States and UTs. He highlighted all data layers related to any infrastructure that can be found on a single platform and stressed the need to utilize it to the maximum for better planning and execution, particularly in the social sector.

National Master Plan is an approach that enables integrated and synchronised implementation of projects.

It was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 13, 2021, with a vision to break departmental silos in government and institutionalize holistic planning for stakeholders across major infrastructure projects.

National Master Plan aims to reduce the cost of logistics in India compared to global benchmarks by 2030, improve the Logistics Performance Index ranking (the endeavour is to be among the top 25 countries by 2030), and create a data-driven mechanism for an efficient logistics ecosystem.

As of date, more than 30 central ministries or departments including Infrastructure, economic and social sector line ministries or departments and all 36 States and UTs have been onboarded under the NMP plan.

According to the government, all Ministries and Departments and States and UTs are using and have benefitted from planning on PM GatiShakti NMP in terms of savings in time and cost, optimized planning, faster clearances, cost-effective implementation, reduction in project pendency, ease of inter-ministerial coordination.

Further, for wider adoption of PM GatiShakti, five regional workshops covering all 36 States and UTs to build synergy with all the stakeholders have been organized between February 20, 2023 and April 12, 2023 at Goa, Kochi, Srinagar, Guwahati, and Varanasi. (ANI)

