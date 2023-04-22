Akshaya Tritiya is an auspicious day in Hindu culture for new beginnings. Many people also believe this day to be the birthday of Lord Parsurama. Akshaya Tritiya, as the name suggests, is the third day of the bright half of the Vaisakh month of the Hindu calendar. It generally falls in the April month of the Gregorian calendar. This year it will be observed on Sunday, April 23. People who observe this day in honour of Lord Parsurama worship the sixth avatar of Lord Vishnu, while many focus their reverence on Lord Krishna for the auspicious day. As you celebrate Akshaya Tritiya 2023, we at LatestLY have bought together a collection of rangoli designs that you can try and decorate your house for the day. Happy Akshaya Tritiya 2023 Greetings: WhatsApp Status, Facebook Photos, Images, HD Wallpapers, SMS and Quotes.

Akshaya Tritiya is also known as Akti or Akha Teej. It is celebrated as an annual Hindu and Jain spring festival. This day signifies the third day of unending prosperity. It is an auspicious day observed not just by the people in India but also in Nepal. According to Hindu literature, Akshaya Tritiya is related to the presentation of the Akshaya Patra to Draupadi by the god Krishna during the visit of numerous sages, including the sage Durvasa. On this day, people clean and decorate their houses beautifully for the celebrations. Here is a collection of rangoli designs you can try to decorate your house for Akshaya Tritiya 2023.

Akshaya Tritiya Rangoli Designs

Akshaya Tritiya Rangoli Designs

Akshaya Tritiya Rangoli Designs

One legend states Sage Vyasa began reciting the Hindu epic Mahabharata to god Ganesha on Akshaya Tritiya while another legend states that the river Ganga descended to earth on this day. Therefore, Akshaya Tritiya is believed to be an auspicious day for its link with so many promising legends. Wishing everyone a Happy Akshaya Tritiya 2023!

