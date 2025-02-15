New Delhi [India], February 15 (ANI): The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) reviewed key issues affecting mega infrastructure projects in the states of Gujarat and Rajasthan, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a release on Saturday.

Amardeep Bhatia, Secretary of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), chaired a high-level meeting.

The meeting, attended by senior officials from central ministries, state governments, and project proponents, focused on expediting issue resolution through enhanced inter-ministerial and state coordination facilitated by the Project Monitoring Group (PMG), the ministry added.

In the meeting, 21 issues across 14 significant projects were reviewed, including four projects under the Ministry of Labour and Employment, with a total cost of all projects exceeding Rs 13,162 crore. Additionally, seven issues pertaining to one private project, valued at Rs 600 crore, were also reviewed.

According to the Commerce and Industry Ministry, the meeting placed significant emphasis on the transmission projects of the Khavda Renewable Energy Park in Gujarat. Once operational, the park is expected to generate approximately 81 billion units of clean electricity annually, significantly reducing dependence on fossil fuels.

Additionally, it is projected to create approximately 15,200 green jobs across various sectors, including construction, engineering, operations, and maintenance, the ministry added.

Reliance Jio's 5G/4G expansion project, which offers advantages such as faster speeds, low latency, and wider coverage--facilitating ultra-high-definition streaming and the advancement of applications like IoT and smart city solutions--was also reviewed, as per the release.

The Secretary, DPIIT, reaffirmed the commitment to enhancing the institutional framework for project monitoring and instructed the relevant authorities to take a proactive approach in addressing pending issues, the ministry added.

He emphasised the importance of private proponents leveraging this specialised mechanism of the Project Monitoring Group (PMG) (https://pmg.dpiit.gov.in/) to expedite project implementation and ensure efficient and timely resolution of their concerns through collaboration among the Central Government, State Authorities, and Private Stakeholders. (ANI)

