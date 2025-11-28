VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 28: Dr. Abhishek Verma, Billionaire Industrialist and Chief National Coordinator, ShivSena (NDA), received the blessings and encouragement of Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Kailashanand Giri Ji Maharaj in recognition of his continued efforts towards the promotion of Sanatan Dharma and welfare-oriented social initiatives.

Swami Kailashanand Giri Ji Maharaj paid a gracious visit to Dr. Verma's residence on 26 November 2025. The meeting featured a meaningful discussion on Sanatan Dharma, the role of values in public life, and practical pathways for welfare of society, including community service, support for the underprivileged, and strengthening moral and cultural foundations among youth.

Swami Kailashanand Giri Ji Maharaj blessed the Verma family and conveyed his affectionate good wishes to Dr. Verma's family members, including Dr.Verma's wife Smt. Anca Verma and their son Little King Aditeshwar Verma. The visit was marked by warmth, spiritual guidance, and a reaffirmation of commitment towards dharma and seva.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Abhishek Verma stated that the guidance of saints and spiritual institutions remains a source of strength and clarity in public life, and that his efforts will continue to focus on promoting Sanatan values, national unity, social harmony, and impactful welfare initiatives.

