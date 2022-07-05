New Delhi [India] July 5 (ANI/TPT): Recently, Dr Baidyanath Ghosh Dastidar, of Calcutta National Medical College, from Kolkata, has been nominated for the ACAMH awards by the Association for Child and Adolescent Psychiatry. Dr Dastidar has been nominated for the postgraduate trainee category in the ACAMH Awards, which is known as the most prestigious international award for Child and Adolescent Psychiatry trainees.

ACAMH awards recognize high-quality work in evidence-based science (for both publication and practice) in the field of child and adolescent mental health.

Dr Dastidar was also awarded the WPA fellowship award in 2021 by the World Psychiatric Association, which is recognized as the highest award for Early Career Psychiatrists.

Dr Baidyanath Ghosh Dastidar is currently working at the Calcutta National Medical College and will commence speciality training at Norfolk University NHS Trust of the United Kingdom. Talking about this immense honor, Dr Dastidar said, "Being nominated for the ACAMH awards is a big honor for me. Personally, education, research and training of child & adolescent psychiatrists is critical. Awareness about the topics related to adolescent mental health ensures every child gets access to medical care. Greater research is needed in areas such as ADHD, Autism and mental retardation. There is need of greater funding and for CAMS Psychiatry.

I'm honored to have been recognized for such a premium award; it shows how hard work pays off. I will consistently work for the betterment of Paediatric psychiatry ."

Other Postgraduate Clinical Trainee awardees this year are as follows-

- Marc Bennett, Trainee Clinical Psychologist at UCD Dublin

- Jibril Handuleh, Resident in Psychiatry at Millennium and Amoud University

- Baidyanath Ghosh Dastidar, Clinical tutor at West Bengal University of Health, CNMC & Pavlov Hospital.

- Alex Lau-Zhu, Trainee Clinical Psychologist at University of Oxford

- Stephanie Lewis, Clinical Lecturer in Child and Adolescent Psychiatry at King's College London and South London and Maudsley NHS Foundation Trust

- Alexandra Marinucci, Psychologist & PhD Candidate at Monash University

- Petra McLoughlin, Psychiatry Registrar at Health and Safety Executive (HSE)

- Victor Pereira-Sanchez, CAP Psychiatrist. MD, PhD at Columbia University and the New York State Psychiatric Institute

- Andres A. Roman Jarrin, Fundacion Alicia Koplowitz Fellow in Child and Adolescent Psychiatry at University of Pittsburgh, School of Medicine

- Ritvij Satodiya, Child and Adolescent Psychiatry Fellow at New York University Grossman School of Medicine

- Lakshmi Sravanti, Senior Resident / Post Graduate student at National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences, India / National Law School of India

- Sana Younus, Psychiatry Resident at Menninger Department of Psychiatry

