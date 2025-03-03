VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 3: Harcourt Butler Technical University (HBTU) witnessed a meaningful celebration as Dr. Dinesh Shahra marked his birthday as Green Gold Day, reinforcing the importance of sustainability, environmental consciousness, and giving back to society.

Also Read | Adrien Brody and Halle Berry Recreate 2003 Oscar Kiss on 97th Academy Awards' Red Carpet; Internet Reacts.

To commemorate the occasion, Dr. Shahra, alongside students, faculty, and dignitaries, planted trees and distributed saplings, symbolizing a collective commitment to a greener future. His message was clear--sustainability is not just an initiative but a responsibility that every individual and industry leader must embrace.

Reflecting on his journey, Dr. Shahra remarked, "HBTU is where my vision for self-sufficiency in nutrition took shape. It is an honor to return and contribute, not just through industry but by fostering a culture of sustainability. The trees we plant today are our legacy for future generations."

Also Read | Upcoming IPOs in March 2025: Balaji Phosphates IPO, NAPS Global India IPO and More.

The event also featured interactive discussions with students on eco-friendly innovations, responsible resource management, and the role of youth in shaping a sustainable India.

Recognizing his transformative contributions, the HBTU panel expressed their appreciation, "Dr. Shahra's journey from HBTU to becoming a pioneer in sustainability and nutrition is truly inspiring. His efforts in promoting green practices and supporting students through scholarships reflect the core values of this institution--innovation, responsibility, and service to society."

As part of his long-standing commitment to education, The Dinesh Shahra Foundation (DSF) continues to award scholarships to top achievers at HBTU, reinforcing the belief that empowered youth drive national progress. Through this initiative, Dr. Shahra ensures that future leaders are equipped to make a meaningful impact in sustainability and ethical leadership.

The event concluded with Dr. Shahra leading a sustainability pledge, joined by students and dignitaries, reaffirming their commitment to environmental responsibility. With a resounding "Jai Hind! Jai Bharat!," the celebration ended on an inspiring note of unity, action, and a shared commitment to creating a self-reliant, sustainable India.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)