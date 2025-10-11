PNN

New Delhi [India], October 11: Neurosurgeon Dr Mohana Rao Patibandla was conferred with the "Best Minimally Invasive Neurosurgeon, Spine Surgeon and Stereotactic Neurosurgeon" award at the Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Inspiration Awards 2025, held in New Delhi.

The ceremony, organised by Topnotch Foundation at Hotel The LaLiT, was attended by several dignitaries, including Brij Bhushan and actor Randeep Hooda, who were present as chief guests.

The award citation recognised Dr Patibandla for his contributions to the field of neurosurgery, with a focus on minimally invasive and stereotactic surgical techniques. He was among several individuals honoured in different categories during the event.

The Abdul Kalam Inspiration Awards are presented annually to professionals from various fields, including healthcare, education, science, and social service. Organisers said the awards aim to highlight individuals who have made notable contributions in their respective areas of work.

