Bengaluru, October 11: A 22-year-old man from Karnataka has been arrested for allegedly stealing gold and cash worth INR 47 lakh from his relative’s house. According to a report, the youth resorted to robbery allegedly to fund his wedding with his girlfriend. The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the BNS.

The accused, identified as Shreyas, had been in a relationship with a woman for four years and was reportedly under pressure to arrange money for their marriage, NDTV reported. Police said Shreyas, who worked at a shop owned by his relative Harish, was aware that cash and jewellery were kept at Harish’s home. Karnataka Shocker: Woman, Lover Poison Husband After He Learns of Affair in Channapatna; Stage Suicide To Mislead Police, 6 Arrested.

On September 15, he allegedly broke into the house and decamped with 416 grams of gold and INR 3.46 lakh in cash.

After Harish complained, Hebbagodi police launched an investigation and soon traced the accused. Shreyas was arrested, and the stolen valuables were recovered. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway. Karnataka Shocker: Man Arrested for Secretly Filming Women While They Were Bathing.

In another incident, a 50-year-old man was arrested for allegedly murdering his wife after she refused his demands to sleep with him. The Indian Express reported that Shekappa, a resident of Batgera village in Kalaburagi district’s Sedam taluka, reportedly killed his wife, Nagamma, during a heated argument.

According to Nagamma's mother, the couple frequently engaged in heated arguments, which had become a common occurrence in their household. Family members would often intervene to mediate and help resolve their disputes, the report added.

