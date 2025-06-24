BusinessWire India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 24: Dr Rajesh K Pillania, popularly known as India's Happiness Professor and India's Happiness Guru, released his latest report titled "The Indian Practice of Happiness Secrets from Centenarians." This research report tries to answer the question: What makes people live 100 years of a happy life in India? Qualitative research is used to answer this. During 2023-2025, men and women from diverse backgrounds across India who had lived happy lives of 100 years or more were interviewed until the study reached theoretical saturation, i.e., new inputs ceased and continued even beyond that. Based on this extensive research and interactions, the study identifies seven secrets to a 100-year happy life.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: NDA Will Contest State Polls Under CM Nitish Kumar's Leadership, Says Former Deputy CM and Senior BJP Leader Tar Kishore Prasad.

It presents "HARMONY of Happiness", a unique and first-of-its-kind Indian framework for happiness rooted in Indian wisdom and the Indian way of life. Its focus is on the practice of happiness and shares seven steps for achieving happiness.

The key takeaways from the report are five, namely, it is possible to live a hundred-year life of happiness in India; it identifies seven secrets and the various ways to practice each secret; by learning and practising these seven secrets of happiness, people can live a good life; organisations can use these findings to increase the happiness of their employees and their own benefits; and, governments can use these for policy-making and welfare measures. The report has excellent endorsements from Indian and global experts and industry leaders, some of which are given below: The report findings emerged from excellent research. Prof Philip Kotler, Management Legend. This is an outstanding piece of work on the fundamentals of happiness.Prof Sir Cary Cooper, CBE, Authority on Workplace Happiness. It is a powerful and profound guide to living a long and joyful life.Dr. Marshall Goldsmith, World's Top Ranked Executive Coach. The 7 HARMONY principles are an Indian framework for well-being.Dr Dasho Karma Ura, President, GNH Studies, Bhutan. It connects timeless Indian wisdom with practical guidance.Professor Jaideep Prabhu, Cambridge University. It deserves to be widely read and practised by all, and it will benefit younger readers for a longer periodPadma Bhushan, Dr. M. B. Athreya, Ph.D. (Harvard).

Also Read | 'Panchayat' Season 4: From Phulera's Political Shakeup to Abhishek-Rinki's Love Story, 5 Crucial Questions That Need Answers in Season 5 of Prime Video Series (SPOILER ALERT).

The strength of the work lies in its simplicity, and it is meaningful and actionable.

Harsh Goenka, Chairman, RPG Enterprises.

I found it insightful and enjoyable to read.Harsh Mariwala, Chairman, Marico Ltd. This work offers profound insights into bringing happiness to one's life.Ashok Soota, Chairman & Chief Mentor, Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd. This report is deliberately kept brief, simple, and easy to understand. It is actionable and shows how to apply happiness in daily life. The report is freely available and can be downloaded from https://www.pillania.org/iphr2025. Feel free to share it among your family, friends, and network.

This is the latest report from Dr Rajesh K. Pillania, who has been researching, writing, and teaching about happiness for the last 15 years. He has written multiple columns, media articles, books and reports on happiness. His work has been covered multiple times in national and international media, and he has shared his insights with millions around the world.

For more free insights on happiness and his work, visit his website at www.pillania.org and follow him on social media platforms such as:

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/ProfessorRajeshKPillaniaInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/happiness_guru_rajesh_pillania/Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rajeshkpillania/Twitter: https://x.com/RajeshPillaniaLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/rajeshpillania/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)