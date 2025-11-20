Merck Foundation CEO with The Gambia First Lady at the Merck Foundation Africa Asia Luminary 2025 held in Banjul, Gambia

Banjul [The Gambia]/ Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 20: Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, recently conducted the 12th Edition of their annual conference, "Merck Foundation Africa Asia Luminary", in partnership with the Government of The Gambia. The conference was co-chaired by H.E. Mrs. FATOUMATTA BAH-BARROW, The First Lady of Gambia & Ambassador of Merck Foundation More Than a Mother and Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation & President of More Than a Mother. The First Ladies of Burundi, Central Africa, Liberia, Nigeria, São Tome and Principe, and Senegal joined as the Guests of Honor and Keynote Speakers.

Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej (Ret.) said, "It was an honor to co-chair the 12th Edition of our annual conference with my dear sister H.E. Mrs. FATOUMATTA BAH-BARROW, First Lady of The Gambia. During our meeting, we discussed our joint programs to break infertility stigma, support girl education and build healthcare capacity and media capacity. I am proud to share that till now we have provided 94 scholarships for local healthcare providers in many critical and underserved specialties. Together we are making history by providing trainings for first specialists in the country."

H.E. Mrs. FATOUMATTA BAH-BARROW, First Lady of the Republic of The Gambia & Ambassador of 'Merck Foundation More Than a Mother' emphasized, "Our partnership with the Merck Foundation began in 2017, since then, we have worked hand in hand to accomplish outstanding milestones that are often very difficult to achieve within such a short period of time. Merck Foundation is helping us transform our public healthcare landscape by so far providing 94 scholarships for our doctors. Together we are making history by providing my country with first specialists in many critical fields.

I am also excited to share about Educating Linda program, through which we are providing annual scholarships to support the education of 40 high-performing yet underprivileged schoolgirls, till they graduate."

Watch the Video of The First Lady of The Gambia & Ambassador of Merck Foundation More Than a Mother during Merck Foundation Africa Asia Luminary 2025 here: https://youtu.be/_3jJDQWI2-E

On Day 1 of the conference, the Plenary Session of the Merck Foundation Africa Asia Luminary 2025 took place, featuring keynote speeches of First Ladies of Africa. Moreover, a high-level ministerial panel discussion was also held with African Ministers to discuss the Merck Foundation African Research Summit MARS strategy to build scientific research capacity and empower women in STEM with special focus on scientific research.

On Day 2 of the conference, Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative-MFFLI committee meeting was conducted between The First Ladies of Africa and Merck Foundation Chairman and CEO, where the African First Ladies shared the impact report of Merck Foundation programs in their respective countries, and future strategy was discussed.

Watch the video of MFFLI committee meeting: https://youtu.be/sc2XFyU3s10

Together with The Gambia First Lady, Merck Foundation has provided 94 scholarships for local doctors in The Gambia in many critical and underserved specialties. Out of 94 scholarships:

* 29 Scholarships have been provided in the vital field of oncology, so that the patients can receive quality and equitable cancer care in their home country.

* 26 Scholarships have been provided for our doctors for hands-on training in Fertility and Embryology, as well as for One-Year Postgraduate and Two-Year Master's Degrees in Sexual and Reproductive Care.

* 10 Scholarships have been provided for Diabetes Care. This has and will continue to significantly contribute to advancement of women's health and revolutionize the Reproductive and Fertility care in The Gambia.

* Additionally, 29 Scholarships have been provided for our doctors in specialized fields of Respiratory Care, Acute medicine, Infectious Diseases, Neonatal Care and more.

"Merck Foundation has always believed in the importance of building healthcare capacity and has been working for it since 2012. We have so far provided more than 2400 scholarships for healthcare providers from 52 countries in 44 critical and underserved medical specialties. We will continue to provide scholarships of doctors from The Gambia and beyond," added Dr. Kelej.

Merck Foundation has also conducted 3 editions of their Online Health Media Training in partnership with the Office of First Lady, to emphasize on the important role of media to address these critical social and health issues and be the voice of the voiceless. A special Merck Foundation Health Media Training session was also organized for all Gambian journalists during the conference.

Moreover, Merck Foundation also announced the Call for applications for their 8 important awards in partnership with The First Lady of The Gambia for Media, Musicians, Fashion Designers, Filmmakers, students, and new potential talents in these fields.

Moreover, in partnership with The First Lady of The Gambia, Merck Foundation has also launched children's storybooks, "More Than a Mother", "Educating Linda", "Jackline's Rescue", "Not Who You Are", "Ride into the Future" and "Sugar free Jude", and "Ray of Hope", "Mark's Pressure". The storybooks address various social and health issues like breaking infertility stigma, supporting girl education, stopping GBV, and diabetes, hypertension and cancer awareness.

The 12th Edition of Merck Foundation Africa Asia Luminary was streamed live on the social media handles of Merck Foundation and Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation.

@Merck Foundation: Facebook, X, Instagram, and YouTube.

@Rasha Kelej: Facebook, X, Instagram, and YouTube.

Link to the YouTube live stream of Inaugural Session of Merck Foundation First Ladies High Level Panel: https://www.youtube.com/live/h2_pOgZW9OY?si=u9sRUYz8H5tRC9ca

Summarizing Merck Foundation's initiatives and impact:

Merck Foundation is transforming the Patient care landscape and making history together with their partners in Africa, Asia, and beyond, through:

* 2400+ Scholarships provided by Merck Foundation for healthcare providers from 52 Countries in 44 critical and underserved medical specialties

Merck Foundation is also creating a culture shift and breaking the silence about a wide range of social and health issues in Africa and underserved communities through:

* 3700+ Media Representatives from more than 35 countries trained by Merck Foundation to raise awareness about different social and health issues

* 8 Different Awards launched annually for best media coverage, film, song and fashion

* Around 30 songs to address health and social issues, by local singers across Africa

* 9 Children's Storybooks in four languages - English, French, Portuguese, and Swahilli

* 6 Awareness Animation films in five languages - English, French, Portuguese, Spanish and Swahili to raise awareness about breaking infertility stigma, supporting girl education and prevention and early detection of Diabetes, Hypertension & Cancer

* Pan African TV Program "Our Africa by Merck Foundation" addressing Social and Health Issues in Africa through "Fashion and ART with Purpose" Community

* 1040+ Scholarships provided to high performing but under-privileged African schoolgirls to empower them to complete their studies

* 15 Social Media Channels with more than 8.5 Million Followers

