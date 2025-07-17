BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], July 17: Reckitt, a leading global consumer health and hygiene company, has been recognized with two significant accolades at the prestigious Global Health Awards 2025, held at the iconic House of Commons, UK Parliament, London, for its outstanding contribution to global healthcare. The awards were presented by The Lord Loomba, CBE, a distinguished member of the House of Lords.

At this esteemed gathering of leading voices and changemakers from the global health community, Reckitt was honoured in two key categories:

* Public Health Champion Award - for the flagship Dettol Banega Swasth India campaign, India's longest-running private sector-led public health movement.

* Community Impact Award - for transformative work under the campaign: Self-care for New Moms and Kids Under Five.

These accolades spotlight Reckitt's purpose-led approach to healthcare - advancing hygiene, sanitation, maternal and child health, and empowering communities through awareness, education and access to drive behaviour change.

Ravi Bhatnagar, Communications and Corporate Affairs Director, South Asia, MENARP and Africa, Reckitt, said, "At Reckitt, we believe access to highest quality of health and hygiene is a right, not a privilege -- and our purpose knows no borders. We are truly honored to receive this recognition at the Global Health Awards 2025, held at the Palace of Westminster, House of Commons, London. It is a powerful reminder of the impact we can create when purpose translates into action. These awards are not just milestones, it affirms our belief that hygiene is the foundation of good health, and that collective action can drive lasting change."

As part of its flagship campaign, Dettol Banega Swasth India, Reckitt has been leading the cause of advancing public health and hygiene in India for over a decade. Launched in 2014, it is India's longest-running private sector-led public health campaign. Rooted in the ethos of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, the initiative has grown into a comprehensive movement driving behavior change through sanitation, hygiene education, health awareness, and preventive care. The campaign has reached millions, championing the belief that hygiene is the foundation for good health.

Reckitt's Self-care for New Moms and Kids Under Five initiative has been focused on strengthening maternal and child health through early education, self-care literacy, and community-level support systems. With a focus on building awareness and agency among mothers, caregivers, and frontline workers, the programme empowers families to make informed, preventive health decisions--addressing crucial gaps in early childhood care and maternal wellbeing.

The Global Health Awards, organised by WBR Corp, are among the most prestigious honours in international healthcare. They celebrate the contributions of doctors, innovators, and healthcare organisations for their excellence, innovation, and commitment to improving lives worldwide.

