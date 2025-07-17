The latest episode of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4 series, delivered high-voltage drama, emotional chaos and an inspiring performance. The story began with Bhagyashree (Shivangi Joshi) preparing to confront Rishabh (Harshad Chopda) and Revati, only to find they had left already. Back at home, Shreyas reassures his worried parents that Revati is safe. He explains that her friend picked up the phone as Revati’s device was damaged. Vinay is relieved and offers to send money for a new phone. As he asks for sweets to celebrate, Padma reminds him of his health restrictions. ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4’: Bhagyashree Feels Betrayed After Rishabh’s Secret Meeting With Revati; Truth About Mia’s Pregnancy Unfolds in Latest Episode (Read More)

Mia Shocked by Revati’s Photo

Rishabh tries to comfort Revati, promising she’s safe. Meanwhile, Bhagyashree visits Mia and tries to get answers. She surprises Mia by revealing that she knows about her pregnancy and offers her support. But things take a turn when Bhagyashree shows Mia a photo of Revati and Mia is visibly shocked. ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4’: Tensions Rise in Bhagyashree’s Family As She Suspects Rishabh Amid Society Drama and Dance Competition in Latest Episode (Read More)

Mia Plots Revenge, Spikes Revati’s Drink

Rishabh, on the other hand, gives money to Revati and tells her to hand it to Mia so she can end things once and for all. Revati thanks him sweetly, even calling him “jiju.” Later, Mia confronts Bhagyashree, admitting that Rishabh is playing a double game. She believes he’s using both of them. Revati then calls Mia, saying she has the money and will meet her. Mia tricks Bhagyashree into leaving, while secretly plotting revenge. She spikes Revati’s drink and locks her unconscious in the car trunk.

Rishabh Motivates Padma To Dance

Meanwhile, Shreyas finds out Padma and Rishabh are participating in a dance competition. He urges Vinay to attend, but Vinay refuses, unaware that Padma is performing. At the venue, Padma is rattled by nasty comments from Chadda’s gang and hides in her room. Rishabh finds her shaken, and she opens up about her fear of dancing at her age and worrying about Vinay’s reaction. Rishabh gives her the confidence to perform for her own happiness. Padma finally agrees to face the stage. ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’ Season 4 Twist: Harshad Chopda’s Rishabh To Break Hearts? Shivangi Joshi’s Bhagyashree Faces Shocking Betrayal in Latest Promo (Watch Video)

Teaser of ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4’:

Bhagyashree Faces a Shocking Truth

As Padma and Rishabh deliver a heartwarming performance, Bhagyashree arrives at the venue, still thinking about her sister. Revati wakes up trapped in the car trunk, struggling to breathe due to asthma. Meanwhile, Mia shows up at the competition venue, and Bhagyashree pulls her aside, frustrated that Mia hasn't yet exposed Rishabh or looked for Revati. The episode ends on a tense note as Shreyas and Vinay arrive at the venue. Vinay is shocked to see Padma dancing, while Bhagyashree struggles with the secret about Rishabh that could tear everything apart. BALH4 is streaming on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony Liv app.

