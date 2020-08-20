Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 20 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Glams Trading marked its success upon transforming more than 500 individuals into successful entrepreneurs.

Glams Trading is one of the leading Dropshipping Company, based out in Thane West, Mumbai. If you talk about Dropshipping, it is a method of supply chain management that is used for e-commerce purposes. In this process, retailers don't keep goods in their stock; but instead transfers their customer's orders and shipment details to either the manufacturer, another retailer, or a wholesaler, who then ships the goods directly to the customer.

Over the present situation of COVID-19, a positive response is been seen around this sector. If you don't have a lot of money to invest in your business, don't have inventory space, and not sure what you want to sell, then yes, Dropshipping could be right for your fledgling business.

Speaking about the success of Glams Trading, CEO, said, "I feel proud when I see many individuals are turning into Dropshipping business and becoming successful. It feels great to help people during times like COVID-19, when people were running out of money, losing jobs and what not; they now can call themselves an Entrepreneur. They are making profits out of this business and are able to manage their livings."

Stories about people quitting fancy corporate gigs in favour of running a really successful drop-ship e-commerce businesses and becoming their own bosses are not all that uncommon. This is what dropshipper says about Glams Trading and Dropshipping business.

Varsha Khatri, an e-commerce store owner, says, "I cannot even imagine how I could run an e-commerce store without having much knowledge about the business. Really, thankful to Glams Trading that made it possible for me and helped me in setting up my online business and making profits out of it."

Pramod Dwivedi, Ola driver, says about Dropshipping and Glams Trading, "Being an Ola driver, it becomes tough at times to manage home expenses, and to transfer school fees of my children and to fulfil their needs. And especially during the time like COVID-19, when getting a booking for Ola was next to impossible, I kind-off got distressed as I didn't have enough savings to survive. With getting in contact with Glams Trading, I found a perfect solution to my problem, becoming an entrepreneur adds up a star to your profile. Not only I am able to give fees for my students but also I have enrolled them in online English courses."

Dropshipping has helped a lot of people in many ways. When you read about the wonders of successfully executed dropship strategies, these are the main draws, and they are true: One can start with Dropshipping business at ZERO investments. It helps in increasing cash flow as there is no need to maintain stock for the products. With the ability to add new and expanded product selections consistently, you can keep your existing customers engaged and returning to see what new items you've acquired. One of the main reasons the dropship industry exists is to help retailers and suppliers combat inventory distortion. By tapping into inventory further up the supply chain, you can gain access to virtually unlimited inventory.

Register now on Glams Trading and get insights on how to start with Dropship business. Visit: https://glamstrading.in/registration

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)