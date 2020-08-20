England will aim for a series win when they play Pakistan in the third Test Southampton starting August 21 (Thursday). Joe Root’s men already lead the series 1-0 and can clinch a second successive series win with just a draw at the Rose Bowl ground in the third and final Test of the three-Test series. The second Test ended in a drab draw with incessant rain and bad light forcing play to remain suspended for the majority of the opening four days of the match. Pakistan though would be confident of their batting after the fisty show in the second Test where the visitors came out of a precarious situation. Meanwhile, take a look at some key players for the third and final ENG vs PAK Test match. England vs Pakistan 3rd Test 2020, Match Preview: We’re Ready to End Series on a High, Says Ollie Pope.

Pakistan returned with a tied series from each of their last two visits to England for a Test series and will hope for the same when they step to the pitch on Thursday (August 21). The visitors were let down by some sloppy bowling and poor decision making in the first Test defeat having dominated the game for major periods. England vs Pakistan Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best All-Rounders, Batsmen, Bowlers & Wicket-Keepers for ENG vs PAK 3rd Test Match 2020.

They had a 107-run lead from the first innings but failed to capitalise on the lead and were bundled out for only 169 in the second innings. Still, they managed to limit England to 117-5 chasing 275 but were undone by a special Jos Buttler-Chris Woakes partnership.

Babar Azam

He has been Pakistan’s most consistent batsman in this series and has two 40-plus scores in three innings. The Pakistan vice-captain, however, is yet to record big score and will hope to do that in the final Test of the series. He averages 40.33 this series and has one half-century to his name. Babar will hope he can convert those 40s into a memorable century and lead Pakistan to a win in the third Test.

Chris Woakes

Woakes is in line to win the Player of the Series and can nail the award with another match-winning performance in the third Test. He was the catalyst in England’s three-wicket in the first game and was also the Player of the series. Woakes with 103 runs from two innings is fifth in the most run-scorers list and is also fourth on the wicket-takers list with five wickets. In the absence of Ben Stokes, Woakes is guaranteed a start and will hope to be the difference between both teams.

Stuart Broad

Broad has given the best reply to England dropping him for the first Test against West Indies in the previous Test series. Since returning to the side, Broad has taken 26 wickets in his last seven innings including 10 wickets in three innings against Pakistan. Broad has taken at least three wickets in each of those seven innings. He will once again be the go-to bowler for Joe Root and his side in the third Test and will hope to repay the trust once again.

Mohammad Rizwan

His gutsy innings in the drawn second Test should be enough to seal his place as Pakistan’s first-choice wicket-keeper in Test cricket. Rizwan showed brilliant composure in batting with the tail to take Pakistan to a respectable score after coming to bat with the side reeling at 158-6. Rizwan let Babar Azam take the strike early in his innings but once Babar was dismissed, he took up the run-scoring mantle upon himself and guided the tailenders brilliantly. Rizwan added 68 runs to Pakistan’s total batting with the last four wickets.

The second Test match at the same venue was severely affected by heavy rain and resulted in a drab draw. Both sets of players, especially Pakistan, will pray the rain stays out and the full game is played. These both sides have the ability to eke out a result, Pakistan will hope it goes their way this time.

