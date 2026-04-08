New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI): The EaseMyTrip Foundation has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Public Works Department (PWD), Government of Delhi, marking a significant step towards enhancing urban infrastructure and advancing sustainable city development.

As part of this strategic collaboration, the EaseMyTrip Foundation will undertake the adoption, upkeep, and aesthetic enhancement of two key flyovers in the national capital i.e. Mayur Vihar Phase 1 Flyover and Apsara Flyover.

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The MoU signing ceremony was held in the presence of esteemed dignitaries, including Smt. Rekha Gupta, Hon'ble Chief Minister of Delhi, and Shri Parvesh Verma, Hon'ble Cabinet Minister (PWD) along with other senior officials. The initiative highlights the growing importance of public-private partnerships in driving meaningful civic transformation.

Under the agreement, the EaseMyTrip Foundation will lead the beautification and maintenance of the designated sites. The initiative will focus on enhancing greenery and landscaping in and around the flyover areas, ensuring consistent cleanliness in line with PWD standards, and elevating the overall visual appeal through sustainable and thoughtfully designed urban interventions.

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Commenting on the development, Rikant Pittie, CEO and Co-Founder, EaseMyTrip, said: "We are honoured to partner with the Delhi Government on this meaningful initiative, which aligns strongly with our philosophy of driving impact through action. At EaseMyTrip, we believe in not just enabling seamless travel experiences, but also contributing responsibly to the communities we operate in. This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to building cleaner, greener, and more thoughtfully designed urban spaces, and we look forward to delivering this with the same efficiency and execution excellence that defines our way of working."

This partnership reinforces EaseMyTrip Foundation's ongoing commitment to environmental sustainability and community development. Notably, the Foundation has been associated with the Government of India's Adopt a Heritage 2.0 programme, supporting efforts to enhance infrastructure, wayfinding, and overall visitor experience at key heritage sites. This includes initiatives across prominent destinations such as Agra Fort, Qutub Minar, Western Group of Temples, Khajuraho, and Sun Temple, where efforts are focused on improving on-ground amenities, signage, and visitor engagement, while encouraging responsible tourism practices.

Through these initiatives, along with ongoing environmental and community programmes such as plantation drives and awareness campaigns, the EaseMyTrip Foundation continues to expand its CSR footprint, aligning with EaseMyTrip's broader commitment to responsible growth and meaningful societal contribution. (ANI)

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