New Delhi, April 8: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday hailed Iranians after US President Donald Trump agreed to a 14-day ceasefire with Iran, saying that hatred, anger, violence and injustice never win, and courage always wins. Taking to social media platform X, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "Iranian men and women formed human chains around their country’s resources while western powers spoke in a despicable language, heralding the “end of a civilization”. The world is watching and understanding as the veil of morality falls from across the face of the west.

Hatred, anger, violence and injustice never win. Courage always wins." Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump announced that he has agreed to suspend planned military strikes on Iran for two weeks, linking the pause to Tehran’s agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and ongoing negotiations toward a broader peace deal. In a statement, Trump had said the decision came “based on conversations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, of Pakistan,” who had urged restraint as tensions escalated. “Subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the complete, immediate, and safe opening of the Strait of Hormuz, I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks,” he said, describing the move as part of “a double-sided ceasefire”. Iran-US Ceasefire: Iran Agrees To Open Strait of Hormuz After Donald Trump’s 14-Day Ceasefire Announcement.

Priyanka Gandhi Hails the Resilience of Iranian Citizens Against the Despicable War Rhetoric of Western Powers.

Iranian men and women formed human chains around their country’s resources while western powers spoke in a despicable language, heralding the “end of a civilization”. The world is watching and understanding as the veil of morality falls from across the face of the west.… — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) April 8, 2026

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Iran had appealed to young people across the country to assemble near major energy facilities in a show of solidarity and national resolve. According to officials, Iran's Ministry of Sports and Youth had earlier called upon the country's youth, including athletes, artists, and students, to gather at 2 p.m. near important energy installations. The move was intended to demonstrate unity at a time of heightened geopolitical tensions. Alireza Rahimi, Deputy of Youth Affairs, stated that the initiative originated from the youth themselves. “This action has been formed at the suggestion of the youth. University students, young artists, and youth organisations proposed forming a human chain around the country’s power plants,” he said. Iran Rejects US Ceasefire Offer, Issues 10-Point Plan Calling for Permanent End to War.

He further noted that the campaign, titled “Human Chain of Iran’s Youth for a Bright Future”, reflects unity and determination. “We hope that with widespread participation, this human chain will symbolise the youth’s commitment to protecting national infrastructure and building a bright future,” Rahimi had said.

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