New Delhi [India], April 11 (ANI): EaseMyTrip.com, one of India's leading online travel tech platforms, through its CSR arm, EaseMyTrip Foundation, has taken a significant step toward nurturing India's sporting future by extending full-fledged sponsorship support to Neha Kortikar, an exceptional young talent in Indian rifle shooting.

In doing so, the company not only reinforces its commitment to promoting athletic excellence but also empowers women in sports.

According to the company, this initiative stands as a testament to EaseMyTrip's vision of building a more inclusive and equitable sporting ecosystem in India, where young women with talent and determination are given the platform, they truly deserve.

Neha Kortikar's journey in rifle shooting began at the age of 12, inspired by her father--a journalist with a deep passion for sports. Her talent quickly came to light when she secured a gold medal just ten days after joining the Gun for Glory Shooting Academy in Pune, founded by Olympian Gagan Narang, becoming the youngest participant to achieve this feat.

Determined to pursue the sport seriously, she completed two professional training programs and began competing within just a few months. In 2013, Neha made her national debut in the youth category and has since continued to grow through relentless practice, mental discipline, and technical refinement. Her steady rise in a sport that demands both precision and focus has positioned her as one of India's most promising young shooters. More than an athlete, Neha represents the spirit of resilience and determination, breaking barriers in a field where female participation is still growing and inspiring a new generation of young girls to dream big in Indian shooting.

While India has made significant strides in rifle shooting--producing global icons and securing medals on international platforms--the journey for many aspiring shooters remains riddled with challenges.

From accessing world-class coaching and training facilities to affording specialized equipment and travel for competitions, the financial burden often becomes a roadblock for emerging talent. These hurdles are especially steep for women athletes, who may also face limited visibility, fewer sponsorship opportunities, and a lack of structured support at the grassroots level.

By supporting Neha's journey, EaseMyTrip is addressing a systemic gap--championing the rise of women in rifle shooting, and encouraging greater participation, visibility, and recognition for female athletes who are breaking barriers.

EaseMyTrip sponsorship will provide Neha with comprehensive support. This includes access to world-class coaching, essential shooting equipment, strength and conditioning programs, and participation in national-level tournaments--all critical components to shaping her path toward her goal.

"At EaseMyTrip, we believe in empowering untapped potential," said Rikant Pittie, CEO & Co-Founder of EaseMyTrip.com. "Neha embodies the spirit of resilience and excellence. We're proud to be associated with her as she breaks new ground in Indian rifle shooting. Our association goes beyond just sponsorship--it's about being part of a larger mission to elevate young Indian talent, encourage participation, and increase representation at a global stage."

Expressing her gratitude, Neha Kortikar said, "I am deeply honored to have EaseMyTrip by my side on this journey. Their belief in me is incredibly motivating, and it inspires me to keep striving for excellence. I'm committed to making the most of this opportunity and doing my best to make the country proud."

This partnership is a reflection of the Foundation's larger mission to create pathways for talented individuals whose aspirations are often hindered by financial or structural barriers. It also marks a milestone in EaseMyTrip's broader vision to expand its social contribution beyond travel.

EaseMyTrip Foundation also aims to broaden its impact by inviting applications from other aspiring sportspersons across the country. The Foundation will evaluate submissions and identify participants who demonstrate exceptional promise and commitment in their respective disciplines. (ANI)

