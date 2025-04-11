Panguni Uthiram is an annual Tamil Hindu festival that is celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm by the community. Panguni Uthiram 2025 is on April 11 and it celebrates the union of Goddess Shakti and Lord Shiva, Goddess Deivayanai and Lord Murugan and Goddess Sita and Lord Rama. The celebration of Panguni Uthiram also coincides with the occasion of Mahalakshmi Jayanti. As we celebrate Panguni Uthiram 2025, here is everything you need to know about this day, how to celebrate Panguni Uthiram and its rituals and significance.

Panguni Uthiram 2025 Date

Panguni Uthiram 2025 is on April 11. The celebration falls on the full moon day in the month of Phalguni. It falls on the day the moon transits the nakshatram (asterism) of Uttiram (Uttara Phalguni). Phalgun is the last month of the Tamil Hindu year and the celebration of Panguni Uthiram is focused on highlighting the glory of grihastha dharma (the married life of a householder).

Panguni Uthiram Significance and Rituals

The celebration of Panguni Uthiram is seen as one of the most auspicious days in the Hindi calendar. According to many, Goddess Lakshmi emerged from the Ocean of Milk during the legend of the Samudra Manthan on this occasion. This is the reason Panguni Uthiram is also known as Mahalakshmi Jayanti. The commemoration of Panguni Uthiram is also known as the day that all the deities entered into the bond of marriage and solidified their relationship.

It is interesting to note that many South Indians also believe that Lord Ayyappan was born on the day of Panguni Uthiram. It is said that He was born to the union of Lord Shiva and Mohini, the female form of Lord Vishnu. The celebration of Panguni Uthiram is marked by making various traditional recipes, coming together as a family and truly celebrating the magic of the godly unions. We hope that Panguni Uthiram 2025 helped you to do just that.

