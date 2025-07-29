New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): EaseMyTrip Founder Nishant Pitti has joined hands with Bollywood icon Ajay Devgn to unveil Qorum, a premium Indian watch brand crafted to match global standards. Designed and manufactured in India, Qorum aims to redefine luxury by blending timeless elegance with cutting-edge craftsmanship.

With a shared vision to take Indian innovation to the world, Qorum is more than just a watch brand -- it's a movement to showcase India's ability to compete in the global luxury segment.

The first collection, now live on qorumindia.com, features limited-edition timepieces for both men and women, reflecting refined aesthetics, attention to detail, and world-class quality.

"We're proud to create something that reflects India's design capabilities and global ambition," said Nishant Pitti.

Ajay Devgn added, "Qorum is a brand that speaks to people who value character, legacy, and timeless style."

As the brand begins its journey, Qorum is set to position India on the world map of luxury horology. (ANI)

