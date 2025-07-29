Nag Panchami 2025 falls on Tuesday, July 29. It is a traditional Hindu festival celebrated during the month of Shravan, also known as Sawan, to honour and worship snakes, especially the Nagas or serpent deities. Observed on the fifth day of the bright half of the lunar month of Shravan (July–August), this day holds deep mythological and religious importance. In many regions of India, devotees offer milk, sweets, and flowers to images or live snakes, believing that this act brings protection, fertility, and prosperity. To celebrate the Shravan festival, we bring you Happy Nag Panchami 2025 greetings, messages, quotes, wishes, HD images and wallpapers as you honour the serpent god.

According to Hindu mythology, snakes are considered sacred beings connected with Lord Shiva, Vishnu, and the Earth’s primal forces. The serpent Vasuki adorns Lord Shiva’s neck, and Sheshnag serves as the divine bed of Lord Vishnu. On this day, women especially pray for the well-being of their brothers and families. Offerings are made at temples, anthills, or snake pits, and traditional folk songs and dances are performed in rural areas. As you observe Nag Panchami 2025, share these Happy Nag Panchami 2025 greetings, messages, quotes, wishes, HD images and wallpapers. Samastipur Nag Panchami Mela Viral Videos: Know Cultural and Religious Significance of Bihar’s 300-Year-Old Snake Fair Held at Scindia Ghat.

Happy Nag Panchami Greetings

Nag Panchami Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Happy Nag Panchami Wishes

Nag Panchami Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Happy Nag Panchami Images

Happy Nag Panchami Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Happy Nag Panchami Wallpapers

Happy Nag Panchami Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Nag Panchami is widely celebrated in states like Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal with local variations. In some areas, colourful rangolis are drawn, and fasts are observed by women. In South India, people create clay or silver idols of snakes for worship. The festival symbolises the harmony between humans and nature and reminds devotees of the power of faith, tradition, and ecological respect.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 29, 2025 06:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).