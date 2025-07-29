Mangala Gauri Vrat is a sacred fast observed by married Hindu women, especially in North and Western India, during the holy month of Shravan, which is also called Sawan. This month, dedicated to Lord Shiva, holds deep spiritual meaning. Mangala Gauri Vrat, as the name suggests, is observed on Tuesdays, which are considered highly auspicious for worshipping Goddess Gauri, an incarnation of Goddess Parvati. Sawan 2025 Festivals Full List: Check Dates of the Auspicious Hindu Festivals Celebrated in Maharashtra During Shravan Maas.

The dates of Mangala Gauri Vrat differ in North Indian states and other states of India. This is because North India follows the Purnimanta calendar, with the month ending with a full moon while several western and southern states follow the Amanta calendar, where the month ends with the new moon. Sawan Somwar 2025 Vrat Vidhi: Sacred Rules and Fasting Rituals To Follow As You Worship Lord Shiva During the Holy Month of Shravan.

Third Mangala Gauri Vrat 2025 Dates

According to drikpanchang, the third Mangala Gauri Vrat of Shravan 2025 in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Jharkhand falls on Tuesday, July 29, 2025.

In Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, the third Mangala Gauri Vrat of Shravan 2025 falls on Tuesday, August 12, 2025.

Mangala Gauri Vrat Significance

Shravana month is also known as Sawan month in North India. During this sacred month, devotees observe Shravan somwar vrats and Mangala Gauri Vrats dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, respectively. Mangala Gauri Vrat holds great significance for people observed by married women on each Tuesday in the Hindu month of Shravana.

Women, especially newlyweds, observe it to seek marital bliss from Goddess Gauri. As per religious beliefs, it is said that this vrat is primarily kept for the well-being, prosperity, and long life of the husband and for a blissful married life.

