Efficient Capital Labs Unveils ECL Flow to Simplify Cross Border Payments Between the US and India for AI and SaaS Companies

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 17: Efficient Capital Labs today announced the launch of ECL Flow, a cross border payments solution designed to help AI and SaaS companies move funds from the United States to India with greater speed, transparency and control.

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As AI and SaaS startups scale globally, their teams, customers and financial operations are increasingly spread across multiple countries. While these companies build products for a global market, moving money across borders still relies on systems that were not designed for the speed at which modern startups operate.

For many founders sending funds from the United States to India, cross border transfers can take several days to settle. Foreign exchange costs are often unclear, and compliance documentation such as FIRCs requires manual follow ups with banks. These delays create operational challenges for companies that need predictable cash flow to run payroll, pay vendors and manage day to day operations.

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ECL Flow aims to simplify how startups manage international payments while giving founders and finance teams more clarity and control over their financial operations.

The platform offers one business day settlement from USD to INR, transparent foreign exchange pricing, automated compliance documentation including foreign inward advice FIRCs, and real time payment tracking. By simplifying these processes, the solution allows startups to move funds with greater speed and predictability.

The need for such infrastructure becomes especially visible during critical financial cycles. For many startups operating between the United States and India, the pressure often peaks toward the end of the month when finance teams are coordinating payroll, contractor payments and vendor invoices.

To avoid delays, teams frequently initiate transfers several days in advance, hoping the funds will arrive in time. Even with this buffer, settlement timelines can remain unpredictable. When payments are delayed, payroll cycles can be disrupted, vendor relationships may be strained, and companies often maintain larger cash buffers simply to reduce operational risk.

"We kept hearing the same thing from founders and finance teams. Payments were taking too long, pricing was not always clear, and teams were spending unnecessary time following up with banks," said Kaustav Das, Co founder and CEO of Efficient Capital Labs. "ECL Flow was built to make cross border payments faster and more predictable so startups can operate with greater confidence."

Through its work with global startups, Efficient Capital Labs observed that founders were increasingly frustrated with how money moved across borders, especially across the USD to INR corridor. As more AI and SaaS companies generate revenue in the United States while maintaining engineering and operations teams in India, efficient cross border payments have become essential to running global businesses.

Early adopters of ECL Flow are already seeing measurable benefits. One global B2B SaaS company in the travel industry reduced its effective foreign exchange costs by more than 50 percent after switching from a traditional banking setup to ECL Flow.

"We assumed our FX pricing was competitive until we reviewed what actually landed in our accounts," said a finance leader at the company. "With ECL Flow, the process is clearer, settlement happens much faster, and our team spends far less time tracking payments or worrying about whether funds will arrive on time."

As AI and SaaS startups continue to operate across borders from the very beginning, the systems that support them are beginning to evolve as well. With the launch of ECL Flow, Efficient Capital Labs aims to provide a modern approach to cross border payments that aligns with the pace and scale at which today's global startups operate.

About Efficient Capital Labs

Efficient Capital Labs provides capital infrastructure including non dilutive capital and cross border payment solutions to AI, SaaS and other companies with recurring revenue. Designed for modern revenue models and global operations, the platform helps founders access flexible capital and move money efficiently as they scale their businesses.

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