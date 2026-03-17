Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 17 (ANI): Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu conducted a review meeting from RTGS on the gas supply situation in the state on Tuesday.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, Chief Secretary Sai Prasad and senior officials from various departments attended the meeting. Representatives from petroleum companies, along with officials from GAIL and ONGC, also participated in the review.

Also Read | Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Sthree Sakthi SS-511 Lottery Result of 17.03.2026, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that currently the state has 14,000 metric tonnes of LPG gas stock available, while additional quantities of LPG are expected to arrive soon.

"There are no issues in LPG supply across the state at present. Ensure an uninterrupted supply of gas to hospitals, hostels, and temples without any shortage. Study and prepare alternative options for immediate public access if required," he said.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Elections 2026: Vijay Declares TVK Contesting Independently, No Alliance With BJP-NDA.

He added that adequate gas reserves are available to meet the next 15 days' demand and directed the inclusion of e-KYC and OTP systems to prevent diversion of gas cylinders and avoid public panic, according to the release.

He directed to ensure increased availability of induction stove stocks across the state and said that gas companies should focus on short-term production increases and efficient distribution.

"Expand the City Gas Distribution (CGD) network further across Andhra Pradesh. Utilise natural gas from the KG Basin and supply it to households through a piped network. Explore opportunities to maximise the usage of CNG and PNG in the state," the CM said according to the release.

Earlier today, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IndianOil) assured that LPG supply across the country remains secure and uninterrupted, even as some households book refills earlier than usual.

In a post on X, the company said advance or panic bookings are temporarily spiking demand and affecting delivery timelines.

"Your LPG supply remains secure and uninterrupted. IndianOil continues to ensure steady LPG availability for households across the country. We understand that some customers may be booking refills earlier than usual. However, advance or panic bookings can temporarily increase demand and affect delivery timelines."

The company emphasised that households should book LPG refills only when necessary to ensure timely distribution. "A small step can make a big difference: Please book your LPG refill only when required and avoid panic bookings. Our teams and distributors remain committed to ensuring cylinders reach homes across India," the oil marketing company said.

The shortage of LPG or crude oil has emerged amid global energy supply disruptions triggered by the ongoing conflict in West Asia. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)