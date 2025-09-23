VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 23: Imagine watching your favorite movie and feeling like the orchestra is right in your living room, or hearing every detail of a whispered dialogue as if you were on set. That's the magic TCL is bringing to its high-end televisions through its ongoing collaboration with Danish luxury audio pioneer Bang & Olufsen.

Integration of Audio by Bang & Olufsen in TCL TVsSince 1925, Bang & Olufsen has given the world audio that defies conventions, and surpasses expectations. Now you can experience this exceptional sound quality in your TCL televisions, through Audio by Bang & Olufsen.

This mark of great sound means that the speakers in your TV have been worked on by the same engineers who design, tune and refine Bang & Olufsen's iconic speakers. They pour in a century of expertise, so that only the purest sound comes out. When you see Audio by Bang & Olufsen, it's a promise of clarity, depth and immersion. And that every note of the sound experience has been tuned and tested until it's worthy of the Bang & Olufsen name.

Duncan McCue, Vice President of Business Development and Strategic Partnerships at Bang & Olufsen, commented "We are excited to extend our Audio by Bang & Olufsen proposition to the Asia-Pacific region, giving even more TCL customers access to premium sound experiences elevated by Bang & Olufsen."

Sound That Adapts to YouPair that with Beosonic--Bang &Olufsen's signature on-screen sound control--and you can shape your listening experience in real time. * Hosting a cozy dinner? Slide to "Warm" for rich, inviting tones.* Family movie marathon? Go "Energetic" for that cinema thrill.* Sunday jazz with coffee? "Relaxed" will make your living room feel like a lounge.And because TCL and Bang & Olufsen tuned these TVs together, you're not just adjusting settings--you're curating your own personal soundtrack.

Unparalleled Picture Meets Unforgettable SoundAt the heart of TCL's premium lineup is its revolutionary QD-Mini LED technology, merging the best of QLED and Mini LED. With thousands of precision-controlled dimming zones and peak brightness up to 5000 nits, every frame bursts with ultra-high contrast and rich detail--from the darkest shadows of a thriller to the dazzling brilliance of a summer blockbuster.

And for those who live for speed--whether gaming or sports--TCL delivers a 144Hz native refresh rate with Variable Refresh Rate (VRR). Fast-moving action stays sharp and fluid, free from stutter or tearing, while AiPQ Pro processing ensures ultra-low latency and cinematic clarity. From adrenaline-pumping car chases to the final seconds of an eSports showdown, TCL TVs keep every moment crisp, smooth, and utterly immersive.

Pair that picture with Audio by Bang & Olufsen, and you've got a sensory powerhouse--sight and sound perfectly balanced to immerse you in every scene.

Looks Good, Sounds BetterThe partnership comes to life in models like the C8K, where TCL's minimalist TV designs pair seamlessly with Audio by Bang & Olufsen to deliver a lifelike picture quality and powerful sound system that rival dedicated home theatres. Specifications and features may vary by country or region to best suit local market requirements.*

For People Who Feel Their EntertainmentSome people watch TV. Others experience it. If you're the second kind, this partnership was made for you. As the world's No.1 QD-Mini LED TV brand, TCL delivers award-winning picture quality--ultra-high brightness, razor-sharp contrast, and silky-smooth motion powered by its revolutionary QD-Mini LED technology. Paired with Audio by Bang & Olufsen, the sound is just as unforgettable. Together, they transform every night into an event--whether that's the big game, a Netflix binge, or your favorite playlist filling the room.

Because in the end, it's not just about what you watch or listen to.It's about how it makes you feel.

About TCL ElectronicsTCL Electronics (1070.HK) is a fast-growing consumer electronics company and a leader in the global television industry. Founded in 1981, it now operates in more than 160 markets around the world. TCL specializes in the research, development, and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio, and smart home appliances. Visit the TCL website at https://www.tcl.com

*Product functionalities and specifications vary between countries/regions. Availabilities are not applicable to North American markets.

