Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 20: The official Sashing Ceremony and Press Conference for Rinima Borah Agarwal, reigning Elevitta Mrs India World 2025 and India's Representative to Mrs World 2026, was successfully conducted.

Organised by Elevitta Mrs India World, the event marked Rinima's formal media interaction ahead of the Mrs World Pageant 2026, scheduled from 22nd to 30th January, with the Grand Finale on January 29, 2026, in Las Vegas, USA. The press conference celebrated her national title and reaffirmed her role as India's representative on the global stage.

The event also highlighted the legacy of the Mrs World franchise and acknowledged Sargam Koushal (Mrs World 2022), Founder of Elevitta Mrs India World, whose vision has transformed the platform into a transparent, credible, and globally recognised organisation.

Rinima Borah Agarwal's inspiring journey--as an entrepreneur, influencer, and changemaker--along with her fully sponsored participation by Elevitta Mrs India World, was well received by the media.

