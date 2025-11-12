India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], November 12: The company's new BESS range is built for utility and C&I applications, combining safety, performance, and flexibility to support renewable integration and reliable power.

Enectron Energy Storage Systems Private Limited, a Bangalore-based startup has announced the launch of its new line of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) designed for utility-scale and commercial-industrial (C&I) applications. The systems aim to strengthen India's renewable energy backbone by providing flexible, reliable, and clean power at scale.

Enectron's BESS platforms are built around advanced lithium-based modules and a smart control system, enabling seamless integration with solar, wind, and grid power. The systems can be scaled from small industrial units to multi-megawatt installations for utilities, data centers, and microgrids.

"Right now, the Indian power grid is at an inflection point," said Mr. Vedvyas V, CEO of Enectron Energy Storage Systems. "The government has committed to 500 GW of renewable energy by 2030, but without storage, the grid simply can't absorb 100 percent clean power. Our goal is to deploy BESS modules that are scalable, bankable, and climate-positive systems that make renewable energy truly round-the-clock."

Developed in collaboration with global OEM partners, Enectron's systems meet international safety and performance standards while maintaining strong cost efficiency. The company is currently engaging with EPC firms, IPPs, and industrial clients to deploy over 10 GWh of storage capacity across India in the coming years.

"We see energy storage as the bridge between ambition and execution in India's renewable mission," added Mr. Vedvyas. "Our focus now is execution and delivering reliable systems that speak performance, not promises."

Enectron's leadership team brings together over 40 years of combined experience across renewable energy, power infrastructure, technology development and market growth to accelerate India's clean energy transition.

* Vedvyas V - Founder & CEO: 13+ years in renewable energy and energy transition projects across India and Africa.

* SVS Varma - Director: Expertise in sustainable buildings, bridging technical innovation and financial scalability.

* Ravi Kiran Ch - Director: Background in power systems engineering, commissioning, and operations.

* Sri Madhav A - Vice President: Focused on business strategy, channel expansion, and commercial partnerships in the C&I segment.

