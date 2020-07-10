Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 10 (ANI/PRNewswire): Entransys, an AI, IoT and mobility-based smart solutions company, today announced that it has joined the Qualcomm® Smart Cities Accelerator Program to offer its innovative end-to-end solutions like Smart Parking (Parkeze), ITMS, Smart Safety and Security, Smart Agriculture, and Smart Bins for smart, safe and secure cities.

Leveraging its cloud-based platforms, Entransys will work with the vast ecosystem of the Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program and its members to promote widespread adoption of smart parking (Parkeze), Intelligent Transport Management Systems (ITMS), Smart Safety and Security, as well as Smart Agriculture.

Launched in 2019 as part of the Qualcomm® Advantage Network, the Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program is designed to connect cities, municipalities, government agencies, and enterprises with an ecosystem of providers to help deliver greater efficiencies, cost savings, safety, and sustainability.

With proven expertise in commercially deployed solutions, program members include hardware and software providers, cloud solution providers, system integrators, design and manufacturing companies, as well as those offering end-to-end smart city solutions. By connecting members looking for smart city solutions, the program aims to enrich lives through the accelerated transformation of city infrastructure and services.

"We're excited to have Entransys join the Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program, as its intelligent solutions will play a key role in helping our growing ecosystem of IoT solution providers enhance the efficiency of smart cities worldwide," said Sanjeet Pandit, senior director, business development and head of Smart Cities, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "Parking management, safety and security, and smart bins are necessary aspects of city operations, and Entransys can help make this process smarter and safer for communities by offering their solutions integrated with Qualcomm Technologies' processors for an end-to end solution that includes AI, IoT and mobility."

"We are thrilled to bring Entransys to the Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program portfolio, as it will allow us to further Entransys' mission to make the world's parking industry safer, smoother and more secure," said Venu Madhav Reddy. K, Chairman & Ravikanth Vemuri, CEO of Entransys. "Parkeze (Entransys's Smart Parking and ITMS) is a transformative AI, IoT and mobility-based end-to-end solution that tackles the problems of parking lot management, safety and security by continuously monitoring parking operations via the cloud. This complete understanding and intelligence allow the Entransys (Parkeze) system to help parking users and management effectively monitor and maximize the use of lots in real time."

