WI 61/1 in 23 Overs

James Anderson and Mark Wood begin the proceedings for England. Kraig Brathwaite and Shai Hope look at ease so far. With sun out, it is going to be good for batsmen. Hello, and welcome to our live coverage of England vs West Indies 1st Test day three. West Indies resume on an overnight score of 57/1 with Kraig Brathwaite and Shai Hope at the crease.

ENG vs WI Live Score Updates 1st Test Day 3: Another fascinating day of cricket awaits us as England and West Indies square-off on day three of the first Test at The Ageas Bowl in Southampton. West Indies are in a better position and trail by just 147 runs with nine wickets in hand. Sun is expected to be out today and that will favour the batsmen. So, Windies will be looking to put on a huge first innings total. Contrary to them, England will be aiming to restrict the visitors to a paltry total.

Day two of the Test match belonged to West Indies skipper Jason Holder as he scalped six wickets, his career-best to put his side on top. Apart from Holder’s 6/42, Shanon Gabriel picked four wickets as well. The pacer removed England top-order to open the gates.

In response, West Indies openers tried hard to put up a good partnership but James Anderson trapped John Campbell with Windies score reading 43. Then Kraigg Brathwaite and Shai Hope held fort till close of play. England vs West Indies, 1st Test 2020, Day 2 Stat Highlight: Jason Holder Registers Career-Best Figures, Grabs Six-Wicket Haul.

England Playing XI: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Joe Denly, Zak Crawley, Ben Stokes (c), Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, James Anderson.

West Indies Playing XI: John Campbell, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich (wk), Jason Holder (c), Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel.