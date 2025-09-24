New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI): Embedding entrepreneurship into school and college curriculum could generate 2,800 student-led startups and create 2.8 lakh new jobs across India, according to a new Primus Partners report.

Based on insights from over 1,500 stakeholders, including students, teachers, principals, and micro-entrepreneurs, the report highlights a strong demand for structured entrepreneurial learning.

The report provides a phased roadmap that takes students from curiosity to startup creation. It combines awareness-building, hands-on projects, mentorship, financial literacy, incubator access, and networking to ensure that entrepreneurship education extends beyond theory. Successful pilots, such as Rajasthan's iStart Business Innovation Programme (BIP), have already demonstrated how classrooms can become incubators of innovation.

Charu Malhotra, Co-Founder & MD, Primus Partners, said, "India's demographic dividend will define our economic future - but only if we equip young people with the right skills and mindset. The FINESSE Framework places entrepreneurship at the heart of education, giving students the confidence to innovate, the skills to solve real-world problems, and the freedom of choice to be self-employed and shape their own paths. This is not just about creating startups - it is about preparing a generation to drive India's USD 5 trillion journey."

Amit Purohit, Vice President, Primus Partners, added: "Every year, nearly 12 million youth enter India's workforce, but traditional employment cannot absorb them. The FINESSE Framework provides a scalable pathway to turn this challenge into an opportunity - ensuring India's demographic dividend becomes a source of innovation, resilience, and new jobs."

The report stresses that entrepreneurship education must be treated as a core subject, not an extracurricular activity. It calls for policy alignment, educator training, and national rollout, with a special focus on Tier II and III cities where ecosystems are emerging fastest. (ANI)

